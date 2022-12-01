Columbus police homicide detectives announced Monday the arrest of two young men as suspects in unrelated fatal shootings. Investigators arrested Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, and charged him with murder and aggravated robbery in connection with a vehicle chase shoot-out, according to police. Ahmed is the second man accused in the Aug. 19 death of 32-year-old Miguel Arriola, of the West Side.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO