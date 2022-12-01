ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, OH

Columbus police arrest two 18-year-old suspects in unrelated homicides

Columbus police homicide detectives announced Monday the arrest of two young men as suspects in unrelated fatal shootings. Investigators arrested Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, and charged him with murder and aggravated robbery in connection with a vehicle chase shoot-out, according to police. Ahmed is the second man accused in the Aug. 19 death of 32-year-old Miguel Arriola, of the West Side.
COLUMBUS, OH
Crips gang member gets 130-month sentence on gun, drug charges

Dec. 4—COLUMBUS — A convicted felon and documented member of the Crips criminal street gang organization operating in Columbus was sentenced to serve more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking. Bobby Thomas, 25, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 130 months in prison to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fairfield County Sheriff's Office investigating Amanda homicide

MADISON TOWNSHIP - The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Arter Road around 1:03 p.m. Satursday. According to a news release, upon arrival at 2899 Arter Road in Amanda, deputies discovered 42-year-old Matthew Enmen deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed that Enmen was involved in a dispute with a family member.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH

