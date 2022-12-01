Read full article on original website
Play Store is testing a new download progress indicator and app archiving feature
The Google Play Store is working on two new features to improve user experience and enhance functionality. According to 9to5google, a download progress bubble and app archiving feature have been spotted in the Play store app. Of course, they’re in the test process and not yet available for download.
Samsung appoints its first-ever female President
Samsung has announced its 2023 appointments for various President positions within the company. It has promoted seven executives to the President’s post, while two others have seen their roles change. This small-scale corporate reshuffle sees the Korean behemoth appoint its first-ever female President. Lee Young-hee, who was previously the Vice President of the Global Marketing Center at Samsung’s DX (Device eXperience) Division, has taken over as the President of the same group. The DX Division oversees the company’s smartphone business.
Remember Meizu? Well, the company's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone surfaced
Many of you will remember Meizu, a Chinese company with a huge prospect back in the day. Things didn’t exactly go as planned for Meizu, so it did not grow as expected. Meizu still makes phones, though, but only a couple (max) per year. That phone, or sometimes phones, end up being quite powerful. Well, it seems like Meizu is planning to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device in the near future.
First Pixel Watch update brings bug fixes & improvements
The Google Pixel Watch is receiving its first software update. The first-gen Google smartwatch is picking up a handful of bug fixes and improvements with this release. According to the company, it has fixed some irregularities with hands-free profile (HFP) calling and also improved the feature. Google has also added a new setting option to enable or disable the battery saver with a single tap.
Xiaomi 13 series specs, colors & more images appear ahead of launch
The Xiaomi 13 series was expected to launch on December 1, but the launch was postponed. As we’re waiting for the new launch event date, the Xiaomi 13 series specs, colors, and more images have surfaced. Before we get into it, the reason why Xiaomi postponed the launch is...
The Synology app makes it to Android TV
If you use an Android device, then you’re most likely familiar with Google Photos. This is an all-in-one photo gallery app with a built-in editor. However, the Synology photo app is a great alternative to Google Photos, and it’s now available for Android TV. Synology is a company...
Detailed RedMagic 8 Pro specs leak hinting at imminent launch
Nubia, the Chinese firm behind the RedMagic line of gaming-oriented Android smartphones, is readying a couple of new models. Rumors have it that the RedMagic 8 and RedMagic 8 Pro will debut in the company’s homeland soon featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. A fresh leak has now revealed more information about the Pro model. The handset also recently appeared on the TENAA certification website confirming some key specs.
Google Pixel Fold listing confirms Tensor G2 SoC & more
The Google Pixel Fold has just surfaced online, and this listing confirms some of the phone’s specs. The phone appeared on Geekbench, and long some specs, we also get to check out its Geekbench performance results. The Google Pixel Fold surfaced in a listing under ‘Google Felix’ codename...
Spotify finally supports the Android 13 media player
One of the major changes that we anticipated for Android 13 was the new media player. Now that Android 13 is out and about, it’s up to third-party developers to make their products compatible with it. Spotify is the next company to offer support for the Android 13 media player, according to 9To5Google.
Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android
There have been a lot of attempts to bring iMessage to Android, as Apple refuses to do so. Several ways are successful, but they require you to have a macOS device for it to work. So, it’s not exactly an ideal solution. Well, a new contender wants to do things a bit differently, Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android.
Galaxy A14 5G picks up FCC certification
Samsung is readying the Galaxy A14 5G as its cheapest ticket to 5G connectivity next year. There have been multiple leaks and rumors about this phone over the past few weeks. We already have a fair idea of what the device will have to offer. It appears we won’t have to wait much longer for its official unveiling. The company has started putting up official support pages for the Galaxy A14 5G. An FCC certification also confirmed its US launch.
Corning Explains Challenges It Faced With Gorilla Glass Victus 2
With the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, smartphone glass maker Corning made certain improvements to the original Glass Victus. Lots of smartphone OEMs will be making use of this new and stronger glass on their smartphones. This new glass material focuses on surviving the impact of dropping on hard concrete and even asphalt.
Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on Twitter
It appeared last week that a major war was brewing between Twitter and Apple. But the two tech giants seem to have reconciled. Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently said that the iPhone maker has “fully resumed” advertising on the social media platform. He didn’t elaborate further but added that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter. Musk made the comments during a Twitter Spaces conversation with more than 90,000 listeners on Saturday, Bloomberg reports.
EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ
Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' (META.O) Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.
Microsoft offers Sony new 10-year Call Of Duty PlayStation deal
Sony could have a new Call of Duty deal for PlayStation. That is if the company wants one. According to a new op-ed from The Washington Post (via The Verge), Microsoft has extended an olive branch to Sony that would see the platform be guaranteed to have the franchise available for the next 10 years.
Facebook Dating app will begin using AI face scanning to identify user age
In a recent blog post, Meta says that the Facebook dating app will begin using an AI face-scanning tool to confirm user age. This improvement is put in place to ensure that all users of the dating app are of age. The verification test technology will make its debut appearance in the United States.
Don't expect Nothing Phone (2) anytime soon
The Nothing Phone (1) is almost half a year old, and people are settling down with it. As is the case with the smartphone market, people are looking forward to the next iteration. However, Carl Pei has assured us that the Nothing Phone (2) is not coming out anytime soon.
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
Here's every new feature in Google's latest Pixel Feature Drop
Google drops quarterly updates for its own Pixel phones, which are referred to as “Pixel Feature Drops” and offers some new features and sometimes some enhancements. Not just for new phones, but also old ones. Which is really nice of Google to do. Since a lot of smartphone makers want you to buy a new phone to get these features.
Android 13 QPR1 is now rolling out to Beta 3.1 Pixel users
Google has started to release the stable version of Android 13 QPR1 to the Beta 3.1 Pixel users, 9to5google reports. Back in early November, Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 was rolled out to compatible Pixel devices, including Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro. The update is now heading to Beta 3.1 users, and Google has released the OTA for Pixel devices on Android Beta Program. The package weighs 2.94MB on the Pixel 7 Pro.
