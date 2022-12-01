Samsung is readying the Galaxy A14 5G as its cheapest ticket to 5G connectivity next year. There have been multiple leaks and rumors about this phone over the past few weeks. We already have a fair idea of what the device will have to offer. It appears we won’t have to wait much longer for its official unveiling. The company has started putting up official support pages for the Galaxy A14 5G. An FCC certification also confirmed its US launch.

19 HOURS AGO