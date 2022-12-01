Read full article on original website
Facebook Dating app will begin using AI face scanning to identify user age
In a recent blog post, Meta says that the Facebook dating app will begin using an AI face-scanning tool to confirm user age. This improvement is put in place to ensure that all users of the dating app are of age. The verification test technology will make its debut appearance in the United States.
Many shopping apps give ad networks access to phones: report
A recent report from Incogni brought to light the fact that 65.2% of shopping apps grant ad networks access to user phones. Do note that the company researched apps available in the Play Store. This in itself is a threat to users’ online privacy, of course. Users do not expect their data to be shared with third parties.
Play Store is testing a new download progress indicator and app archiving feature
The Google Play Store is working on two new features to improve user experience and enhance functionality. According to 9to5google, a download progress bubble and app archiving feature have been spotted in the Play store app. Of course, they’re in the test process and not yet available for download.
The Synology app makes it to Android TV
If you use an Android device, then you’re most likely familiar with Google Photos. This is an all-in-one photo gallery app with a built-in editor. However, the Synology photo app is a great alternative to Google Photos, and it’s now available for Android TV. Synology is a company...
EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ
Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' (META.O) Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.
Automated detection will be integral to Twitter content moderation
Twitter last week announced that “automated detection” will be integral to content moderation on the platform going forward. It plans to do away with certain manual reviews and interventions in its moderation process. The company’s Vice President of trust and safety Ella Irwin has now shared more details about its heavy reliance on automation to moderate content.
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android
There have been a lot of attempts to bring iMessage to Android, as Apple refuses to do so. Several ways are successful, but they require you to have a macOS device for it to work. So, it’s not exactly an ideal solution. Well, a new contender wants to do things a bit differently, Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android.
TikTokers are livestreaming themselves sleeping to help viewers with insomnia — and some are making big money off the practice
Thousands of people tune in to watch sleepfluencers at night. For some, it's difficult to get to sleep anymore without them.
Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on Twitter
It appeared last week that a major war was brewing between Twitter and Apple. But the two tech giants seem to have reconciled. Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently said that the iPhone maker has “fully resumed” advertising on the social media platform. He didn’t elaborate further but added that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter. Musk made the comments during a Twitter Spaces conversation with more than 90,000 listeners on Saturday, Bloomberg reports.
Spotify finally supports the Android 13 media player
One of the major changes that we anticipated for Android 13 was the new media player. Now that Android 13 is out and about, it’s up to third-party developers to make their products compatible with it. Spotify is the next company to offer support for the Android 13 media player, according to 9To5Google.
First Pixel Watch update brings bug fixes & improvements
The Google Pixel Watch is receiving its first software update. The first-gen Google smartwatch is picking up a handful of bug fixes and improvements with this release. According to the company, it has fixed some irregularities with hands-free profile (HFP) calling and also improved the feature. Google has also added a new setting option to enable or disable the battery saver with a single tap.
Pret A Manger USA Partners with Dallas Holdings to Open a Network of Pret Shops in Southern California and to Further Pret’s Presence in New York
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Pret A Manger USA Ltd. today announced a partnership with Dallas Holdings (USA) Ltd. to bring a network of Pret shops to Southern California and the first NY addition to the premier NYC neighborhood of Hudson Yards. The agreement builds on the success of a partnership with Pret A Manger UK where Dallas Holdings operates a growing number of shops. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005655/en/ Dallas Holdings & Pret A Manger teams celebrating their partnership at Pret’s NYC office. Pictured left to right: Shane S. Thakrar, President & CEO, Dallas Holdings; Graham Sims, Chair, Dallas Holdings; Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger; Jorrie Bruffett, President, Pret A Manger North America; Thomas Trautmann, SVP Finance, Property, and Franchising, Pret A Manger North America (Photo: Business Wire)
Corning Explains Challenges It Faced With Gorilla Glass Victus 2
With the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, smartphone glass maker Corning made certain improvements to the original Glass Victus. Lots of smartphone OEMs will be making use of this new and stronger glass on their smartphones. This new glass material focuses on surviving the impact of dropping on hard concrete and even asphalt.
Man Buys Daughter Expensive Sneakers, New Phone, and Large Gift Card to Prevent Her From Exposing His Affair
One study showed that around 23 percent of parents bribe their children with money to get them to stay off their phones, do chores, or go to bed on time. But one parent bribed his child for an entirely different reason.
Don't expect Nothing Phone (2) anytime soon
The Nothing Phone (1) is almost half a year old, and people are settling down with it. As is the case with the smartphone market, people are looking forward to the next iteration. However, Carl Pei has assured us that the Nothing Phone (2) is not coming out anytime soon.
Google filed a lawsuit against Google impersonators
As you can imagine, Google does not like it when bad actors impersonate it. However, this is a pretty big issue for the company. This is why Google has filed a lawsuit against impersonators who try to pass themselves off as the search giant. Google is a trusted name, and...
Here are the top YouTube videos, creators & songs of 2022
As 2022 is reaching an end, social and streaming platforms are releasing their recap of the year and telling users which creators, music, or videos could stand out from the crowd this year. YouTube announced its Music Recap earlier this week, and now it’s releasing the trending videos, creators, and songs of 2022.
Google Pixel Fold listing confirms Tensor G2 SoC & more
The Google Pixel Fold has just surfaced online, and this listing confirms some of the phone’s specs. The phone appeared on Geekbench, and long some specs, we also get to check out its Geekbench performance results. The Google Pixel Fold surfaced in a listing under ‘Google Felix’ codename...
Google is readying a download progress bubble in Play Store
Google is readying a nifty new feature for the Play Store, the default app distribution platform on Android devices. According to 9to5Google, the Play Store may soon get a floating bubble that shows the download progress of apps. The Play Store currently shows the download progress in the notification panel...
