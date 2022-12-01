Note: We were given complimentary tickets by Peru Hop. See the real Peru with Peru Hop. Peru Hop is a personalised bus that travels through the entire country bringing travellers to the most sought after destinations and sights on an easy to book and safe journey. The full service company has a variety of itineraries to suit travellers and we loved that they are also very family friendly. For our trip in Peru we chose the Full South from Cusco to Lima. Cusco is one of the most vibrant cities in Peru and a must see for anyone visiting the country. We were enthralled by the historic landmarks, ancient ruins, and welcoming culture. It’s also the ideal jumping off point for seeing Machu Picchu and the Sacred Valley. After booking our Peru Hop tickets we were given a meeting spot in Cusco and set off on our journey from the unforgettable city to other must see spots before ending up in Peru’s capital.

