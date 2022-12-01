Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Think Fast, Do You Know South Dakota’s Top 5 Fast Food Chains?
Fast food, almost every one of us has eaten it at least once, some of us, once a day, which would help explain the size of some us, right? Just ask our bathroom scales. Fast food chains are a staple of the restaurant industry all over the country. Did you...
Bakeries With Best Bread in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
Baking bread is an art. Anyone who has mastered it, (like my sisters) will say, "Oh it's no big deal!", but I disagree. In study after study, the smell of baking bread is always one of peoples' favorite aromas, followed by other items like baking cinnamon rolls, (another kind of bread).
The Best Places to Find Love in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Being alone can be challenging for a lot of us, but not having someone there during the holidays can be especially tough. If you're looking to find that special person in the Tri-State Area, you're in luck. Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota have combined for five cities in the top...
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Project Warm-Up Blanket-Making Party is Saturday in Sioux Falls
You are invited to the biggest blanket-making party of the year with Project Warm-Up, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. "Little did we know back in 2006 (when we hosted our very first event at IPC with just 20 LHS students) that we would be making blankets 17 years later. But here we are…still getting fleecy after all these years," Organizers said in a statement.
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa
Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
Sioux Falls Mayor Wants To Buy Your Family Lunch!
It's the season of giving all across the Sioux Empire, and everyone is feeling the generous spirit including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mayor TenHaken shared with his Facebook followers that he recognizes members of the community may have experienced a tough year. That's why he wants to help make their holiday season a little brighter and invite them to lunch with him.
Goats Take Over Sioux Falls Schools For Fun Activity
We all remember being in school once upon a time. Some days were longer than others and we had to constantly work hard to maintain grades. We just wanted a break! Luckily for some Sioux Falls students, they earned a very special break from the classroom. Students at Joe Foss...
Folks in South Dakota, Iowa Back Cashless Society
Like it or not, the days of having a wallet stuffed full of all denominations of cash to cover all of our various transactions in life are quickly coming to an end as technology is now allowing us to pay virtually. At last count, 43% of Americans don’t carry cash...
South Dakota Volleyball Makes ESPN..But They Aren’t The Highlight
It's always exciting to see South Dakota college sports make a major sports highlight on networks like ESPN. One South Dakota university just made an appearance on an ESPN highlight. However, this South Dakota team wasn't the main attraction in this epic video. The University of South Dakota volleyball team...
Is It Illegal To Cut Through A Parking Lot In Minnesota?
The light is turned red as you drive up to an intersection, you could pull through the corner gas station parking lot, miss the red light, make your turn, and save some time. If you aren't guilty of corner-cutting you have at least considered it a time or two. So...
Check Out This Interactive Map of Sioux Falls Christmas Lights
If taking in Christmas light displays from all over Sioux Falls is on your holiday 'to-do' list this season but you don't know where to begin, you're life just got a lot easier. There's a new interactive map available that combines all 21 different lanes and locations in the city...
Best Places to Live in Iowa Based on Livability Score
There are plenty of great places to call "home" in the Hawkeye State but some outshine all the rest, as you can clearly see on this list of the best places to live in Iowa, based on livability. The website, Area Vibes, recently compiled a list of the most livable...
Iowa among States Hit by Most Weather Disasters in Last Decade
During a week where a lot of us saw our first measurable snowfall of the season, we were all reminded about how much the weather can wreak havoc on our lives in short order. And while our recent precipitation fell far short of a blizzard, we know full well just how devastating the weather can be.
Amazing Animal Video From Remote Minnesota Snowmobile Trail
Check out this amazing video from a remote Minnesota snowmobile trail. It's the highlights from a year's worth of capturing wild animals as they move through the rustic Northwoods. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted a video of cool animal highlights. They took a year's worth of footage and condensed it down...
Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?
It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
Are Studded Snow Tires Even Legal In Minnesota, Iowa, and SD?
Some folks prefer putting Studded Snow Tires on their car or truck for the winter season. But are they even legal in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?. When winter hits in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota icy, slippery roads are always a concern. Some states feel the metal spikes that...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0