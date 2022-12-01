Read full article on original website
Jay-Z Net Worth: Billionaire Status in Danger? Rapper Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit after Bacardi Rejects Buyout Offer
Jay-Z and Bacardi partnered up for cognac D'Usse back in 2012, but it appears that the partnership has now soured, and allegations have been thrown around. As per recent developments in Jay-Z and Bacardi's feud, the rapper offered to buy out the liquor company for $1.5 billion, but his offer was rejected-which has caused him to raise an eyebrow.
RADISSON COLLECTION BRAND CONTINUES RAPID EXPANSION OF ICONIC HOTEL PROPERTIES
Radisson Hotel Group has had a stellar year of openings and looks forward to more compelling new additions to its already impressive collection of properties comprising the Radisson Collection brand. Launched in 2018 as a new luxury lifestyle collection of hotels for experience-driven travellers, Radisson Collection’s rapid growth marks the notable momentum of Radisson Hotel Group’s foray into luxury.
THE LANGHAM TO OPEN IN THE HEART OF LUXURY ENCLAVE IN DIRIYAH – THE CITY OF EARTH
Langham Hospitality Group continues its strategic global expansion with a new management agreement for The Langham in Diriyah, located 15 minutes from downtown Riyadh in Saudi Arabia with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA). The Langham, Diriyah, opening in 2026, will be an integral part of the development which is...
ULA RAK INTRODUCES WHITE TIDE WEEKENDER
Play by day and dance all night as Ula Ras Al Khaimah presents the first if it’s breath-taking White Tide Weekender series. Join us on the glittering shores of the Arabian Gulf as we connect the energies of music and nature as one, celebrating the season over two full days of tranquil poolside relaxation, vibey beach brunches and a social soirée set to become your new ritual.
JONES THE GROCER IS NOW OPEN IN MALL OF THE EMIRATES
Jones the Grocer, the Australian gourmet grocer and café, is now open in the Mall of the Emirates. The newest beautifully designed Jones the Grocer is the new go-to all-day dining destination for a fresh and flavourful breakfast, lunch or dinner, including hand-thrown artisan pizzas made in a traditional Italian pizza oven.
Prada hires former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as new CEO
(Reuters) -Italian fashion group Prada confirmed on Tuesday that it would name former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as its new chief executive officer to ease a transition at the helm to the next generation of the founding family.
DIVE INTO MODERN TURKISH BREAKFAST DELIGHTS AND BRUNCH AT HAYAL
Since bursting on to Dubai’s culinary scene last month and successfully bringing some artistic flair and modern flavours to Turkish cuisine in the city, Hayal – Flavours of Istanbul is continuing their launch with a bang, by adding The Hayal Brunch and The Big Turkish Breakfast to their weekly offerings.
INTRODUCING JUN’S TAKE ON BRUNCH, YOUR NEW WEEKEND RITUAL
Quickly becoming a culinary hot spot for those in the know, Jun’s Dubai is bringing the true meaning of brunch back with the introduction of Weekend Rituals. A brunch like no other, Chef Kelvin Cheung and his team invite guests to gather their loved ones and join them every weekend for a delicious selection of Jun’s signature dishes alongside special brunch exclusives, paired with a drinks package of choice – from mocktails to bubbles. This really will become your new weekend ritual.
