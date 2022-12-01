Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
Robots Taking Over This Restaurant In WNY?
It seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening here in Buffalo. It’s no secret that many restaurants in Buffalo have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, Western New York restaurants are often seeking out creative ways to stay open and serve their faithful customers.
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State
On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
Senior Dog Sanctuary Getting Permanent Home In Western New York
A senior dog sanctuary is set to get a permanent home in Western New York after it was granted a special use permit last week. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary is a non-profit that helps senior dogs live out the rest of their days in a comfortable environment. According to...
Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo
With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Meet CHQ Barn: A Rustic Venue with a Breathtaking View of the Chautauqua Lake Region
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The story of how this barn came to be a wedding venue is a fairytale itself. Once upon a time, it was a dairy farm. Then it was a working...
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?
There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
Soulful Christmas celebrated in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Soulful Christmas returned to the Michigan Street African American Heritage. This weekend's free family-friendly event featured a Black-owned business holiday market, wagon rides, as well as arts and crafts. Kente Claus also stopped by for a visit to share some Christmas stories and give away toys...
Western New York Native Featured On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]
If you watch Saturday Night Live this past weekend, you would have caught a glimpse of a Western New York native rocking out during the musical guest segment. Saturday Night Live was live this past Saturday after being on a two-week hiatus and it featured Keke Palmer as the host and musical guest SZA.
Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction
JP Fitzgerald’s, Chef’s, and Ilio DiPaolo’s are now featured on "America’s Best Restaurants" online platforms
Jingle Falls USA: 'SantaCon Bar Crawl' returns to downtown Niagara Falls
Jingle Falls USA will wrap up for 2022 on Saturday, Dec. 10. In addition to the family-friendly activities on Old Falls Street earlier in the day, a “SantaCon Bar Crawl” will take place in the downtown corridor from 4-10 p.m. The festive fun is open to adults 21...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
Josh Allen Lighted Shrine Pops Up In Western New York [PHOTO]
There are basically two things that people in Buffalo seem to want to talk about the most; the weather and the Buffalo Bills! Over the last couple of weeks, both have given us some very memorable moments. From 81 inches of snow in Hamburg to the Bills becoming the top seed in the AFC, there is no shortage of things to discuss.
Shania Twain Coming to Buffalo’s KeyBank Center
We're winding down for the year. It's the holidays, which means people are taking more time off and there is less going on for concerts. However, now is the time to start looking forward to next year's concerts and there is a slew of them coming to Buffalo. Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Nate Smith on July 6th at KeyBank Center, plus the Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean show on March 25th at KeyBank Center.
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
Holiday Fare at Buffalo’s Broadway Market Kicks off on Saturday
Holiday Fare at the Broadway Market offers an array of holiday foods, crafts, beverages, plus all your market favorites to make for that perfect gift for a loved one, or a treat for yourself. Pictures with Santa ($5) from Noon to 4:00pm. Music each day. The Holiday Season is a...
