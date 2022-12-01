ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
96.1 The Breeze

Robots Taking Over This Restaurant In WNY?

It seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening here in Buffalo. It’s no secret that many restaurants in Buffalo have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, Western New York restaurants are often seeking out creative ways to stay open and serve their faithful customers.
96.1 The Breeze

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
96.1 The Breeze

There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State

On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo

With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?

There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
96.1 The Breeze

Josh Allen Lighted Shrine Pops Up In Western New York [PHOTO]

There are basically two things that people in Buffalo seem to want to talk about the most; the weather and the Buffalo Bills! Over the last couple of weeks, both have given us some very memorable moments. From 81 inches of snow in Hamburg to the Bills becoming the top seed in the AFC, there is no shortage of things to discuss.
96.1 The Breeze

Shania Twain Coming to Buffalo’s KeyBank Center

We're winding down for the year. It's the holidays, which means people are taking more time off and there is less going on for concerts. However, now is the time to start looking forward to next year's concerts and there is a slew of them coming to Buffalo. Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Nate Smith on July 6th at KeyBank Center, plus the Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean show on March 25th at KeyBank Center.
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Holiday Fare at Buffalo’s Broadway Market Kicks off on Saturday

Holiday Fare at the Broadway Market offers an array of holiday foods, crafts, beverages, plus all your market favorites to make for that perfect gift for a loved one, or a treat for yourself. Pictures with Santa ($5) from Noon to 4:00pm. Music each day. The Holiday Season is a...
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

