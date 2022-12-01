ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Josh Green Has Big Shoes To Fill As Governor

I have a confession to make: I’m going to miss outgoing Hawaii Gov. David Ige. I have another confession to make. When former elected officials and insiders suggested to me during the Neil Abercrombie administration that they were planning to mount a campaign to primary him with then-Sen. Ige, I enthusiastically crossed party lines and voted for him.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Vicky Cayetano: Hawaii's Nonprofits Need To Make Tough Choices To Survive

When the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra filed for bankruptcy in 2009 after more than 100 years, it looked like Hawaii would be the only state in the country without a symphony. While some folks did not think that was a big deal, most realized that musicians in a symphony orchestra are often also in the schools and the broader community teaching our children music, creating school bands and bringing an element of creativity, joy and life to our everyday existence.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Can Private Insurance Save Hawaii’s Coral Reefs?

Hawaii’s coral reefs are essential to the islands, but they face a growing litany of threats. Now, they’re covered by private insurance against hurricane and tropical storm damage – the first such policy of its kind in the U.S., advocates say. The pilot insurance program, purchased this...
Honolulu Civil Beat

What Pigs Taught Me About Being Human

Each morning I have the same dread. How much damage did the pigs do last night?. Here in lower Puna, near the southeast shore of the Big Island of Hawaii, pigs outnumber humans. Sometimes, you can’t help but feel like you’re intruding into their space. And the pigs...
Honolulu Civil Beat

