Read full article on original website
Related
Danny De Gracia: Josh Green Has Big Shoes To Fill As Governor
I have a confession to make: I’m going to miss outgoing Hawaii Gov. David Ige. I have another confession to make. When former elected officials and insiders suggested to me during the Neil Abercrombie administration that they were planning to mount a campaign to primary him with then-Sen. Ige, I enthusiastically crossed party lines and voted for him.
What Hawaii Could Learn About Geothermal From Iceland
All eyes are on Hawaii as the Mauna Loa volcano eruption wreaks havoc. But despite the chaos, the lava flow is a reminder of the state’s natural resources and potential in one particular area: geothermal development. Hawaii is the most petroleum-dependent state in the U.S., using around 12 times...
Vicky Cayetano: Hawaii's Nonprofits Need To Make Tough Choices To Survive
When the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra filed for bankruptcy in 2009 after more than 100 years, it looked like Hawaii would be the only state in the country without a symphony. While some folks did not think that was a big deal, most realized that musicians in a symphony orchestra are often also in the schools and the broader community teaching our children music, creating school bands and bringing an element of creativity, joy and life to our everyday existence.
Denby Fawcett: Mauna Loa Is A Beacon For Explorers Even Without Lava Flows
Mauna Loa, the Long Mountain, has obsessed explorers, hikers and scientific expeditioners for centuries. The allure of the monolith continues today. “I am fascinated by Mauna Loa. I have always been,” says Jessica Ferracane, spokeswoman for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Mauna Loa is the colossus of Hawaii’s volcanoes,...
Hawaii Gov.-Elect Josh Green’s Cabinet Will Have Many Familiar Faces
To ensure our independent newsroom has the resources next year to continue our impactful reporting, we need to raise $225,000 by December 31. More than 1447 donors have already made gifts during our year-end campaign!
Where Mauna Loa’s Lava Comes From And Why Hawaii’s Volcanoes Are Different
The magma that comes out of Mauna Loa comes from a series of magma chambers found between about 1 and 25 miles (2 and 40 km) below the surface. These magma chambers are only temporary storage places with magma and gases, and are not where the magma originally came from.
Chad Blair: The Hawaii Legislature’s New And (Mostly) Improved Website
There’s a new governor and lieutenant governor along with lots of new faces at the Hawaii State Capitol already hard at work. There is also a new official website to help folks navigate the often byzantine structure of the work that goes on inside the Big Square Building on Beretania Street.
Kahele Faces Ethics Probe For Allegedly Misusing Social Media During Campaign
WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee is reviewing allegations that U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele violated ethics rules for using official resources when posting to his campaign social media accounts, including during his failed run for Hawaii governor. On Friday, the committee released a detailed report from the Office of...
Public Corruption Directly Undermines Faith In Hawaii’s Government
My father took me hiking up Mount Olomana at an early age. I suspect that’s where I fell in love with nature. That memory stayed with me and eventually became a passion and interest in preserving Hawaii’s fragile environment. That’s also why I care about ethics in government....
Hawaii Economic Chief: Start Over On The State’s Big Tourism Marketing Contract
The state agency in charge of marketing Hawaii as a tourist destination should go back to the drawing board and seek new bids from firms wanting to promote the state to the key mainland U.S. market, Gov. David Ige’s economic development chief told a Senate panel on Monday. But a key Senate leader said tourism board officials should decide what to do next.
Understanding OHA’s Plans For Kakaako Makai
A few weeks ago many of us celebrated Indigenous People’s Day with a day off from work. Hopefully, we paused to reflect on what that means. The genocide of native peoples is part of the history of this nation. But I see signs of progress in that the federal...
Denby Fawcett: New Iolani Palace Exhibit Will Describe The Hawaiian Kingdom's Overthrow
We have museums in Hawaii that focus on art and culture, volcanoes and natural history, but as of yet no museum specifically details the genesis of the Hawaiian Kingdom, its overthrow and the modern political movement to restore the islands’ once independent nationhood. Friends of Iolani Palace, the nonprofit...
With The Election Over, Work To Help Hawaii’s Kids Has Just Begun
As we reflect on this past election season and all that has been done to shed light on the needs of Hawaii’s youngest keiki, we feel a sense of gratitude and anticipation for what’s to come. With the results of this election, our state is one step closer...
Maui Lawsuit Seeks New County Council Election For Wailuku
To ensure our independent newsroom has the resources next year to continue our impactful reporting, we need to raise $225,000 by December 31. More than 600 donors have already made gifts during our year-end campaign!
Can Private Insurance Save Hawaii’s Coral Reefs?
Hawaii’s coral reefs are essential to the islands, but they face a growing litany of threats. Now, they’re covered by private insurance against hurricane and tropical storm damage – the first such policy of its kind in the U.S., advocates say. The pilot insurance program, purchased this...
Danny De Gracia: Let's Inspire Hawaii's Children To Shoot For The Moon
Today is my 43rd birthday, and, as my fellow Gen Xers and some of the younger Baby Boomers know, many of us who grew up watching cartoon reruns of “The Jetsons” from the early 1960s have been impatiently asking over and over again for the last 30 years, “Weren’t we supposed to have flying cars by now?”
Hawaii Judges Were Trained To Run Better Child Welfare Hearings. Their Performance Plummeted
Since 2012, the Hawaii Judiciary has been working with a national council to improve the quality of hearings in family court, where proceedings can lead to momentous decisions such as whether parents lose custody of their children forever. In November 2019, judges from across the state got training on how...
Denby Fawcett: We Have Become Numb To The Plight Of Homeless People
Hawaii’s homeless problem is rarely discussed in local news these days. It is as though the public has reached detente with the chronic sleepers on the sidewalks and the illegal campers in the city’s parks. The tents lining sidewalks that once seemed aberrant have become the norm. Sometimes...
What Pigs Taught Me About Being Human
Each morning I have the same dread. How much damage did the pigs do last night?. Here in lower Puna, near the southeast shore of the Big Island of Hawaii, pigs outnumber humans. Sometimes, you can’t help but feel like you’re intruding into their space. And the pigs...
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring
At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids. The Caitanos...
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0