Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Tron investors have all the reasons to maintain caution this crypto winter
Tron’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was overbought at press time. TRX’s metrics and market indicators strongly favored the bears. Tron’s [TRX] price action of last week was extremely sluggish, as it registered negative growth. New data from CryptoQuant revealed that the upcoming days might be even worse, as TRX’s RSI was in an overbought position. This pointed towards a further decline in its price.
ambcrypto.com
Is holding Ethereum in Q4 far from profitable? These metrics suggest…
Ethereum turned inflationary as network supply fees fail to surge. Network validators remain staunch in their duty to avoid slashing events while ETH consolidated. Ethereum’s [ETH] quest for profitability took another sour turn as it returned to inflationary condition after a few attempts at the opposite. According to Token Terminal, the decentralized blockchain daily earning in the last 365 days revealed a very low value.
ambcrypto.com
Does a surge in CEL’s accumulation call for a profitable December for investors
Galaxy Digital has announced its intention to acquire GK8 from Celsius Network [CEL]. CEL has seen increased accumulation in the last week. On 2 December, Galaxy Digital (Galaxy), a financial service and investment management company, confirmed its intentions to acquire high-security custodian GK8. The organization planned to acquire it from the now-collapsed cryptocurrency lending company, Celsius Network [CEL].
ambcrypto.com
ETH enthusiasts should brace for lower volatility based on these observations
ETH managed to cross the $1,200 bar in the last weeks of 2022. ETH whales preferred to hold on to the altcoin than sell their holdings. Now that Ethereum [ETH] has crossed the $1,200 range, it is only logical to wonder how it will conclude 2022. Here are some recent observations that may set the pace for ETH’s performance in the short term.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Read it if you are HODLing MATIC in your portfolio
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Polygon, the blockchain firm behind the world’s 10th largest cryptocurrency MATIC, has been making considerable progress on its corporate front. While...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Why investors should look beyond ETH’s current formation
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. If BTC’s bearish sentiment persists, ETH could find new support at $1217.22 and $1166.83. Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a drop just as it headed into the weekend. It lost...
ambcrypto.com
Why Hedera [HBAR] remains a long-term bet as per this executive and these metrics
Hedera exec expressed optimism about the network’s future. HBAR’s short-term performance may remain in limbo despite more favorable long-term outlook. Hedera [HBAR] delivered a rather unenthusiastic performance in the second half of 2022, so much that it shattered any expectations of short-term upside. While this might be discouraging for HBAR holders, the latest update still supported a favorable long-term outlook.
ambcrypto.com
Can Bitcoin [BTC]’s latest price action give investors a December to remember
CryptoQuant’s analysis suggested a possible market button for BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] registered upticks over the last week, but its price remained lower than expectations. At press time, BTC’s price had increased by nearly 3% over the past seven days. Furthermore, BTC was trading right above the $17,000 mark at $17,019.18, with a market capitalization of $327.2 billion.
ambcrypto.com
Are BTC miners done with the worst for this financial quarter? This data suggests…
Miners continued to sell their BTC as they got rid of 10,000 BTC this week. Huge capitulation could be in sight due to the indications revealed by the Bitcoin hash ribbon. Bitcoin [BTC] miners continued selling off massive units of the king coin as the pressure to uphold its stay mounted. This development came to light through Joaowedson, a CryptoQuant analyst. He pointed out that the increasing cost of mining might have forced this position. Joaowedson, who doubles as a data scientist, elaborated,
ambcrypto.com
1INCH, its latest unlock, and why holders have the fear of history repeating itself
1INCH is set to unlock 14.81$ of 1INCH’s total supply by the end of the year. Negative sentiment trails the token as holders begin to sell off their holdings. Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch set to unlock 222,187,500 1INCH tokens worth $108,551,481 by the end of the year, data from Token Unlocks revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche, Ethereum, and how BTC.b could trigger a rally for AVAX
Avalanche’s BTC.b witnessed a massive growth in supply. But, Avalanche’s TVL witnessed a continued decline. According to Data Analytics’ tweet on 2 December, the amount of Bitcoin Avalanche Bridged [BTC.b] on Avalanche [AVAX] surpassed that of the Ethereum network. This development suggested that users may have spotted new opportunities on the Avalanche network and have showcased their faith in the protocol.
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can LUNC go back to $0.2 soon?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) rose by 11% within a day, from $0.0001605 to 0.0001906 today. The rise in prices has been witnessed by all the tokens; so far, LUNC’s price has fallen by 20% since the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed.
ambcrypto.com
Terra Classic community reawakens social activity, hits pinnacle; what about LUNC
Terra Classic topped all other altcoins with a surge in social engagements and mentions. Despite a massive rise in burn actively, LUNC’s momentum edged closer to bearishness. Terra Classic [LUNC] topped the altcoin market on 3 December with regards to its social activity. According to LunarCrush, the social intelligence tracking platform, LUNC had its ever-ready community to thank for the milestone.
ambcrypto.com
Why Aave’s bearish bias could perplex traders looking to go short
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The presence of the breaker and the FVG could serve to trap bulls, hence caution was extra important. Bitcoin rallied slightly in the past few days and rose...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: A renewed interest from these holders could drive LINK towards…
Whales and sharks showed massive interest in Chainlink in the last few days. Chainlink made numerous integrations across networks, but interest in some services declined. Santiment, in a tweet on 4 December, observed that whales had accumulated large amounts of the LINK token. An increased interest from large investors could induce a surge in LINK’s prices.
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin reaches a stiff resistance zone, should traders look to go short
It reached a higher timeframe resistance zone near $4.5, can the bulls break above it?. ApeCoin [APE] has performed well in the markets in the past ten days. It flipped the $3.2 area from resistance to support on 25 November and posted a 39% surge over the five days that followed. Since then, APE saw a pullback to $3.88.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum NFTs surrender to crypto winter; will ETH suffer the same fate
Ethereum witnessed a decline in NFT transactions, but blue-chip collections did well. Ethereum observed support from retail and large investors. NFT transactions on Ethereum have declined significantly, from 22% NFT dominance to 8.3% according to crypto analytics firm Glassnode. On the other hand, stablecoin transactions grew and took up the space originally conquered by NFTs. This declining interest from traders could affect the overall NFT market negatively.
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET saw $7,500 worth of liquidations, but…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a flexible enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform. VeChain started out in 2015 as a private consortium chain, collaborating with a variety of businesses in the supply chain industry to explore blockchain applications. It helps companies to create decentralized applications (dApps) and carry out their business activities with higher levels of security and transparency.
ambcrypto.com
Solana gains nearly 6% in two days, but is a bullish break around the corner
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The higher timeframe market structure remained bearish. The short-term charts showed bullish momentum- but can this break the previous downtrend?. Bitcoin was back at an area of resistance that...
Comments / 0