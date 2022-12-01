Read full article on original website
World Cup Previews: Portugal vs Switzerland | An upset in the making?
When Portugal and Switzerland walk out onto the Lusail Stadium pitch, they will both be hoping to turn the corner on their mostly underwhelming World Cup histories. Portugal, the 2016 European Champions have only qualified for the last eight of the tournament in 2006 with their previous time was in 1966. Switzerland have not been in the quarter finals since 1958.
Everton Women fall to narrow defeat to Arsenal
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw the positives from his side’s performance against Arsenal this weekend, despite the Blues going down 1-0 at Meadow Park. Vivianne Miedema’s first-half goal was enough to claim the WSL points, leaving the Toffees in eighth spot after eight games. Emily Ramsey was...
World Cup Open Thread - Round of 16 Day Two
Tottenham Hotspur will be well represented in today’s action at the FIFA World Cup. While the first day of the Round of 16 went the way of chalk despite some late heroics needed from Emi Martinez to get Argentina over the hump, we might get some more drama in day two. Let’s recap where we’re at going into today’s action.
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1
After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
World Cup Recaps: Netherlands 3-1 United States | Oranje End The American Dream
The first matchup of the 2022 World Cup knockout stage saw the Netherlands dump the United States out of the tournament. It was a simple story of one team taking their chances, and the other failing to do so. The Netherlands scored their three goals with their first three shots on target of the match, but the United States’ defensive organization, or lack thereof, made it easy for the Oranje to be decisive and deadly in the final third.
World Cup Previews: England vs Senegal | Now it Begins
When the draw for the World Cup in Qatar was made, most observers felt that England's progression from a group containing Iran, Wales and the United States would be fairly perfunctory and so it has proven. No disrespect to any of those teams, but none were considered soccer heavyweights beforehand and though there were a few surprises along the way, those qualifying for the final 16 from Group B were always highly likely to be The Three Lions plus one other.
Liverpool Women vs. West Ham Women: Preview and Predicted Line-Up
Liverpool Football Club are scoring goals: seven in their last three games, as a matter of fact. That’s a huge encouragement after their early season struggles to get the ball into the back of the net. Sadly, this newfound ability to get on the scoreboard hasn’t ended in them...
Monday December 5th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
Kylian Mbappe is already among the world’s best at 23
As France broke forward for their second goal against Poland we saw Olivier Giroud, the newly crowned all-time goalscorer for the French men, running full speed at the defense before opting to pass. This was the correct decision, as there is probably not one Polish player who Giroud could outrun. It’s not his game, and it’s not a scary sight, and he’s nearing the end of a storied career for Les Bleus.
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 5
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
Two Up, Two Down: Picking out the positives and negatives from England’s thumping win v Senegal!
I think Harry Kane has actually played well in this tournament. It’s good that other players have shared the goalscoring burden, but it was important for Kane to start notching. For a player of his standard, going six World Cup games without a goal wasn’t good enough. Roy...
Olivier Giroud passes Thierry Henry as the all-time leading scorer for France’s men’s team
French striker Olivier Giroud entered Sunday’s round of 16 match against Poland tied with national legend Thierry Henry as the nation’s all-time leading goal scorer on the men’s side. Late in the first half against Poland, Giroud moved atop the list, as he scored against Poland and...
Alisson Becker Leads Brazil Into World Cup Quarter-Finals
Brazil have advanced into the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup where they will face Croatia in part thanks to a strong performance by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who made a number of key saves to keep South Korea off the scoresheet in the first half in what ended up a 4-1 victory for A Seleção.
Everton News: U18’s win, Amokachi remembers, Tyrer update and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest.
On This Day (6 December 1930): Six-goal Sunderland stun Liverpool in the fog!
The 1930-31 English domestic league season was barely memorable for Sunderland fans. The team were struggling in the first division, despite scoring an abundance of goals - with 174 goals scored in the 42 games they gave a good account of themselves. Thankfully their respite came in the form of...
Liverpool Women Captain Niamh Fahey Celebrates 100 Appearances With Victory
Niamh Fahey has had a wild ride with Liverpool Football Club since she arrived in 2018. She’s been relegated and then helped the Reds fight their way back into the WSL. The 35-year-old stalwart in the Liverpool defense hit 100 appearances on Sunday against West Ham. It was a...
Denzel Dumfries honored by [rumored team name] links, but also honored to play for [current team]
After his star turn against the USA in their Round of 16 match on Saturday, Netherlands right back Denzel Dumfries had to field a couple question regarding transfer rumors, as someone remembered that the 26-year-old has been commonly linked with Chelsea (and others) over the past couple years, including over the summer.
Saudi And Qatari Investors Reportedly Team Up For Liverpool Bid
It has been a week of twists and turns with regards to news surrounding Liverpool’s potential search for new owners, with plenty of conflicting information abound. Just a week ago, the Daily Mail reported that FSG were entering talks with separate private consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar for a full sale of the club. That news came just days after Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the Saudi Arabia Minister of Sports, said the Saudi state was eager to back bids for Liverpool or Manchester United.
Stefan Bajcetic: “Every Kid Dreams to Play in the Champions League”
18-year old Stefan Bajcetic got his first competitive start for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this season, and then went on to feature for the Reds in the Premier League and Champions League as well. He is guided by his father, a former Serbian international footballer, as well as Liverpool...
