Madison County, AL

FOX54 News

Broadway Theatre League giving away dinner and a show!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Broadway Theatre has an exciting giveaway that is offering dinner and a show to some lucky winners!. Participants can enter for their chance to win two (2) tickets to three (3) Broadway Theatre League Shows of their choice between February 17, 2023 and August 6, 2023, PLUS a $100 gift card from Rhythm and Monroe Restaurant.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Sip on Cider in Downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — Now in its twelfth year, the Sippin’ Cider Festival offers an evening of shopping, singing and other fun holiday activities while sipping on winter’s favorite drink. During the Sippin’ Cider Festival, participating merchants will prepare and offer complimentary sample tastings of their favorite hot...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

LOOK: Santa Claus makes a special visit to the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The people over at the Saturn V must be on the nice list this year because Santa Claus took a visit to the Rocket City to bring some ho-ho-holiday cheer. Before going into ‘polar’ orbit to deliver presents later this month, Santa took a break from supervising the elves to make […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Ukrainian refugee builds new home with Madison family

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The war is still raging in Ukraine, and families continue to flee from their homeland. One family made the escape to north Alabama. A Ukrainian mom and her seven-year-old son sought refuge with a family in the City of Madison. The minute Viktoriia Kuznietsova heard the...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing

Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing Scam

Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local nursing homes accepting Christmas cards for seniors

CULLMAN, Ala. – Several nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Cullman County are accepting Christmas cards for seniors to help brighten up their holiday season. Special messages or pictures drawn by children are greatly appreciated. Some facilities have cut-off dates for receiving cards and others will accept them for as long as they are sent in. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to any of the following facilities:  Cullman Health and Rehab houses up to 95 seniors and is accepting cards through Dec. 16 at 1607 Main Ave. NE, Cullman, AL 35055.  Monarch Place houses 54 seniors and is accepting...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

David Nassetta named Cullman police chief

CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1.  Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department.  I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years.  He’s been a vital part of...
CULLMAN, AL
southerntorch.com

Parents Petition for Visitation at Schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. -School systems across the State of Alabama have limited indoor activities involving visitors since the onset of Covid, three years ago. A petition is making its rounds on social media asking that the DeKalb County School System allow parents and guardians to be welcomed back into the schools.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Holiday tour of Decatur’s historic homes returns

DECATUR – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the River City. It all gets underway next Saturday when the Albany and Old Decatur Historic Districts present their annual Historic Decatur Christmas Tour. More than a dozen tour sites including homes, churches and historic places will...
DECATUR, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Rocket City Marathon 2022: New Format, New Course, New Day

HUNTSVILLE- A fixture for 45 years, the Rocket City Marathon is set for this weekend with a new three-day format featuring what many consider one of the top marathon races in the country. The 2022 version of the annual extravaganza will include the pre-race Expo, presented by Barrios Technology, Historic...
The Cullman Tribune

Seniors invited to Christmas movie day

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County senior citizens ages 55 and older are invited to a free holiday movie event Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Northbrook Baptist Church. The Cullman County Commission on Aging and Northbrook Baptist Church are sponsoring the event, which will have free popcorn, cookies, drinks and coffee for attendees.  The featured holiday classic will the 1947’s “Miracle on 34th Street” starring Maureen O’Hara and the young Natalie Wood. The three-time Oscar winner is set in New York City beginning at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade where the hired actor playing Santa Claus is discovered to be drinking on the job. Macy’s event director Doris Walker, played by O’Hara, encourages a stranger to step in and take the place of the drunken Santa. The stranger, who calls himself Kris Kringle, is hired to be the store Santa despite Walker’s cynical concerns. However, Walker’s young daughter Susan, played by Wood, is won over by Kris Kringle, who is committed to a mental health facility. Then, the miracles continue.  Northbrook Baptist Church is located at 3691 Alabama Highway 157.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

