Volunteers and Donations essential for the work of United Way of Madison County in 2023
The organization will be tackling issues such as affordable housing and workforce development.
Broadway Theatre League giving away dinner and a show!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Broadway Theatre has an exciting giveaway that is offering dinner and a show to some lucky winners!. Participants can enter for their chance to win two (2) tickets to three (3) Broadway Theatre League Shows of their choice between February 17, 2023 and August 6, 2023, PLUS a $100 gift card from Rhythm and Monroe Restaurant.
Holiday Craft Show happening this weekend at the Von Braun Center
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking to do some holiday shopping? Well, consider buying locally at North East Alabama Craftsmen's Association Holiday Craft Show happening this weekend at the Von Braun Center. Sandra Jones, local crafter and owner of Decor and More located at Junkabilities, LLC, is one of the many...
Local boy fighting cancer honored at Christmas parade
From firetrucks to vintage cars, Whoville to Santa's village--there was no shortage of festive fun in Trinity, Alabama as the community came together to support a young boy fighting cancer.
Sip on Cider in Downtown Athens
ATHENS, Ala. — Now in its twelfth year, the Sippin’ Cider Festival offers an evening of shopping, singing and other fun holiday activities while sipping on winter’s favorite drink. During the Sippin’ Cider Festival, participating merchants will prepare and offer complimentary sample tastings of their favorite hot...
Huntsville Animal Services seeks foster parents for homeless pets
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the old song goes, “There’s no place like home for the holidays.” To that end, Huntsville Animal Services is asking community members to consider opening their hearts and homes to a furry friend, even if it’s only temporary. Animal Services Director...
LOOK: Santa Claus makes a special visit to the Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The people over at the Saturn V must be on the nice list this year because Santa Claus took a visit to the Rocket City to bring some ho-ho-holiday cheer. Before going into ‘polar’ orbit to deliver presents later this month, Santa took a break from supervising the elves to make […]
Goo Goo Dolls, OAR announce tour stop at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Amphitheatre
The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are teaming up for 'The Big Night Out' tour next summer — and that includes a stop in Albertville.
Ukrainian refugee builds new home with Madison family
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The war is still raging in Ukraine, and families continue to flee from their homeland. One family made the escape to north Alabama. A Ukrainian mom and her seven-year-old son sought refuge with a family in the City of Madison. The minute Viktoriia Kuznietsova heard the...
Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing
Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State...
Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing Scam
Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared. Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing …. Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone...
Local nursing homes accepting Christmas cards for seniors
CULLMAN, Ala. – Several nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Cullman County are accepting Christmas cards for seniors to help brighten up their holiday season. Special messages or pictures drawn by children are greatly appreciated. Some facilities have cut-off dates for receiving cards and others will accept them for as long as they are sent in. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to any of the following facilities: Cullman Health and Rehab houses up to 95 seniors and is accepting cards through Dec. 16 at 1607 Main Ave. NE, Cullman, AL 35055. Monarch Place houses 54 seniors and is accepting...
David Nassetta named Cullman police chief
CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1. Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department. I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years. He’s been a vital part of...
Demolition begins on former Huntsville City Schools Central Office
Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City School's central office, the Annie C. Merts Administrative building, to make way for new condominiums.
Parents Petition for Visitation at Schools
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. -School systems across the State of Alabama have limited indoor activities involving visitors since the onset of Covid, three years ago. A petition is making its rounds on social media asking that the DeKalb County School System allow parents and guardians to be welcomed back into the schools.
Holiday tour of Decatur’s historic homes returns
DECATUR – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the River City. It all gets underway next Saturday when the Albany and Old Decatur Historic Districts present their annual Historic Decatur Christmas Tour. More than a dozen tour sites including homes, churches and historic places will...
New Bridge Street restaurant owner: Huntsville is a ‘happening place,’ ‘perfect fit’
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is the newest restaurant at Bridge Street Town Centre, opening in early November. It is a collaboration between two iconic Texas brands, mixing Central Texas barbecue with cowboy-themed music and entertainment. The owners of the Lockhart Smokehouse side are Jeff and Jill Bergus. Jeff Bergus was recently...
Rocket City Marathon 2022: New Format, New Course, New Day
HUNTSVILLE- A fixture for 45 years, the Rocket City Marathon is set for this weekend with a new three-day format featuring what many consider one of the top marathon races in the country. The 2022 version of the annual extravaganza will include the pre-race Expo, presented by Barrios Technology, Historic...
Seniors invited to Christmas movie day
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County senior citizens ages 55 and older are invited to a free holiday movie event Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Northbrook Baptist Church. The Cullman County Commission on Aging and Northbrook Baptist Church are sponsoring the event, which will have free popcorn, cookies, drinks and coffee for attendees. The featured holiday classic will the 1947’s “Miracle on 34th Street” starring Maureen O’Hara and the young Natalie Wood. The three-time Oscar winner is set in New York City beginning at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade where the hired actor playing Santa Claus is discovered to be drinking on the job. Macy’s event director Doris Walker, played by O’Hara, encourages a stranger to step in and take the place of the drunken Santa. The stranger, who calls himself Kris Kringle, is hired to be the store Santa despite Walker’s cynical concerns. However, Walker’s young daughter Susan, played by Wood, is won over by Kris Kringle, who is committed to a mental health facility. Then, the miracles continue. Northbrook Baptist Church is located at 3691 Alabama Highway 157. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama singer wins over famously tough Apollo Theater crowd in New York
Right before she sang at the Apollo Theater, she looked down at the tattoo on her right arm. The tattoo reads, “Dreama,” the name of her 5-year-old daughter. “Anytime I’m getting ready to perform, I always look down at it,” says MeMe B. Jones, a singer based in Huntsville. “And I know that I’m doing this for my baby.”
