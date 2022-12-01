ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Expanded flex lane coming to US-23 between 8 Mile and I-96

Construction season is in hibernation, but plans are in the works on US-23. If you take that stretch north of Ann Arbor, you're well aware of the flex lanes. They are temporary lanes used only to help when traffic gets congested. Well, those lanes are going to be expanded. Right...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Road salt is hurting the environment, but what are the alternatives?

It's beginning to look a lot like winter in parts of the U.S., and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions. There is no question that road salt saves lives. A study from Marquette University found salt reduces accidents by up to 88% and injuries by up to 85%.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Popeyes location shut down after viral cockroach video

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Management at a Popeyes location near E Warren and Conner shut down their store temporarily after a video showed roaches crawling all over to go orders. Tuesday, the doors to the location were locked and a sign was up that read "Closed due to Maintenance" as cleaning crews worked inside.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Breakfast with Santa, 'The Tina Turner Musical' and more happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a great weekend to be in metro Detroit because there are several events taking place including holiday festivities. Santa Claus will spend time with kids during breakfast, edible Christmas trees will be made at a Detroit Library branch and the Mosaic Youth Theatre will perform holiday stories. "Tina - The Tina Tuner Musical" will play in Detroit, and singer and songwriter Jon B is headlining the R&B Explosion.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man who escaped Wayne County Jail taken back into custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say a man who escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday evening has been recaptured. Police have identified the man as 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom. He is a 6' tall Black man, with shoulder-length dreads, weighing about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black Nike sweatpants.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Focus: HOPE seeking 400 volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes to seniors

(WXYZ) — Focus: HOPE, a Detroit-based nonprofit that serves the underprivileged in the community needs your help!. On Saturday, December 17, they are hosting their annual Senior Holiday Food Delivery Program, and right now they are in need of volunteers. According to the organization, 400 volunteers are needed to...
DETROIT, MI

