FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: More clouds, mist, and drizzle tonight with a slight rain chance
Tonight: A few light rain showers are possible with a low of 39°. Winds: Light. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High of 48°. Winds: N 5 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 40°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth ,...
Tv20detroit.com
2023 Winter Blast Royal Oak returning with snow slide, food trucks, free skating and more
(WXYZ) — Grab your mittens and get ready for some outdoor fun this winter as the 2023 Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is set to return in February. Organizers announced that the free festival will run Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February...
Tv20detroit.com
Expanded flex lane coming to US-23 between 8 Mile and I-96
Construction season is in hibernation, but plans are in the works on US-23. If you take that stretch north of Ann Arbor, you're well aware of the flex lanes. They are temporary lanes used only to help when traffic gets congested. Well, those lanes are going to be expanded. Right...
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit approaching less than $3 per gallon
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit continue to drop to an average not seen in nearly a year. According to AAA Michigan, prices in metro Detroit are down to $3.29 per gallon on average, about 17 cents less than last week and 3 cents less than this time last year.
Tv20detroit.com
Road salt is hurting the environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in parts of the U.S., and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions. There is no question that road salt saves lives. A study from Marquette University found salt reduces accidents by up to 88% and injuries by up to 85%.
Tv20detroit.com
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit veterinarian dies after crash
A well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend. Dr. John Hermann of the Mobile Vet Clinic died Sunday, the clinic announced on Facebook. "PLEASE give us time to figure everything out. Keep an eye on our website and Facebook for more information. We...
Tv20detroit.com
Unsolved murder cases reportedly ticking up as families brace for holidays
(WXYZ) — For many families in metro Detroit, the holidays approaching mark a painful time with loved ones lost to violent crime and justice still delayed. One Detroit family opened up as U.S. Marshals search for a killer they say murdered their sister out of jealousy. "We still celebrate...
Tv20detroit.com
Southeast Michigan hospitals facing staffing shortage as respiratory illnesses soar
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "He was hallucinating when I would get them in our bags were very purple down in the back part of the hand," said mom Christian Hall. It was an RSV emergency for three-year-old David Hall, and when mom, Christian, and family arrived at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital it quickly became clear the emergency was hospital-wide.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Popeyes location shut down after viral cockroach video
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Management at a Popeyes location near E Warren and Conner shut down their store temporarily after a video showed roaches crawling all over to go orders. Tuesday, the doors to the location were locked and a sign was up that read "Closed due to Maintenance" as cleaning crews worked inside.
Tv20detroit.com
Breakfast with Santa, 'The Tina Turner Musical' and more happening this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a great weekend to be in metro Detroit because there are several events taking place including holiday festivities. Santa Claus will spend time with kids during breakfast, edible Christmas trees will be made at a Detroit Library branch and the Mosaic Youth Theatre will perform holiday stories. "Tina - The Tina Tuner Musical" will play in Detroit, and singer and songwriter Jon B is headlining the R&B Explosion.
Tv20detroit.com
Paratransit issues cause concern for Detroit riders with disabilities, mayor plans to act
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A looming transit crisis could potentially impact 130,000 Detroiters with disabilities. The city told 7 Action News without a contract in place, a 70% reduction in paratransit services could begin Jan. 1. Detroiter Lisa Franklin says she has spent years using a wheelchair. She’s also relied...
Tv20detroit.com
Uber driver recounts horrific moment of being carjacked on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Carjacking continues to be a major concern for folks in metro Detroit, especially for ride-share drivers targeted under the pretense of hailing a ride. 7 Action News spoke with an Uber driver who says after becoming a victim, his life will never be the same. "I...
Tv20detroit.com
Police: U-M's Mazi Smith was speeding with Glock 19, multiple rounds of ammo
ANN ARBOR, Mich. W(XYZ) — Michigan football co-captain Mazi Smith was carrying a Glock 19 firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition when he was pulled over by Ann Arbor police on October 7, according to court records. He was estimated to be driving more than twice the speed limit.
Tv20detroit.com
Southwest Solutions and City of Detroit renovate two buildings preserving affordable housing units
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Historic Savannah apartment building dates back to 1926. It has been completely renovated and at the end of this month, residents who have been relocated during construction will move back in. That includes Theresa Riley, who will be back in her home in time for...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Hills moons Detroit judge in separate case
(WXYZ) — A Dearborn man who is charged with ethnic intimidation for an alleged antisemitic assault at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills shocked the court during a Zoom hearing in another case this week. Hassan Chokr, 35, was charged in Oakland County on Monday with two counts of...
Tv20detroit.com
Mayor Duggan hopes to use emergency powers to stop paratransit services cuts
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit could be headed toward a transit crisis for hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities. The city council voted against a new contract with Transdev which would lead to big cuts in paratransit services. To put this in perspective, paratransit services are used by...
Tv20detroit.com
Family looking for answers after a 22-year-old woman was found dead on a Pontiac sidewalk
(WXYZ) — A metro Detroit family is looking for answers after a 22-year-old woman was found gunned down just a few blocks away from her home. The body of Ikiyonna Roselle was discovered on a sidewalk early Sunday morning on West Columbia Avenue near Meadowlane in Pontiac. Roselle's mother,...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in custody in deadly Greektown shooting after alleged elevator confrontation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department says the suspect in a deadly shooting in Greektown after an alleged elevator confrontation has been taken into custody. The shooting happened on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street near Brush Street in Greektown. Police say the victim was shot after a confrontation...
Tv20detroit.com
Man who escaped Wayne County Jail taken back into custody
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say a man who escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday evening has been recaptured. Police have identified the man as 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom. He is a 6' tall Black man, with shoulder-length dreads, weighing about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black Nike sweatpants.
Tv20detroit.com
Focus: HOPE seeking 400 volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes to seniors
(WXYZ) — Focus: HOPE, a Detroit-based nonprofit that serves the underprivileged in the community needs your help!. On Saturday, December 17, they are hosting their annual Senior Holiday Food Delivery Program, and right now they are in need of volunteers. According to the organization, 400 volunteers are needed to...
