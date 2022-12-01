Read full article on original website
This is how Lars Ulrich thinks he’d fare drumming for Rush, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin & more
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has discussed how he’d fare holding the sticks for a number of legendary bands, including Rush and Black Sabbath. During a stop by The Howard Stern Show last week, Ulrich was asked by the titular host if he could play Rush songs live (as per Louder Sound).
Swedish metal YouTuber calls new Metallica Song “Old People’s Music”
Swedish metal YouTuber Ola Englund has said that although he enjoys the new Metallica song ‘Lux Aeterna’ he considers it “old people’s music”. During an appearance a round up on his own YouTube channel, which has 770,000 subscribers, Englund credited the production of the song.
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Cardi B Responds to Criticism of Art Basel Performance
After performing at Miami Beach’s Art Basel event over the weekend, Cardi B was the subject of a Tweet that read, “Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard.” The Tweet flurried up a fair amount of discourse on the social media platform. Now, the rapper has responded to the post.
A former Mark Wahlberg estate that was featured in ‘Entourage’ lists for $28.5m
The Beverly Hills property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a home theater, a gym, a boxing ring, and a hair salon. Boston native Mark Wahlberg got his start as a rapper, fronting the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, before branching out into acting with 1994’s Renaissance Man. In the early 2000s, he starred in big-budget action movies, including The Perfect Storm and Planet of the Apes. As the protagonist of the Transformers film series, Wahlberg was 2017’s highest-paid American actor. As an executive producer, he is responsible for five successful HBO series, including Entourage and Boardwalk Empire. He also co-owns the casual dining chain Wahlburgers with his brother, Paul, the restaurant’s head chef. Mark Wahlberg received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.
Love Island star Tak calls out three cast mates for being “childish”
Newly evicted Love Island star Tak has slammed some of the boys who are still in the villa, calling them “childish”. Tak praised fellow cast-mate Jordan but named Mitch, Callum, and Austen and said they formed a “boys club” early on. “We sort of noticed it...
Watch Jackson interview his MAFS ex Olivia on new YouTube series
Jackson Lonie has interviewed his controversial MAFS ex Olivia Frazer on his new YouTube series Chat with Jackson and Friends. During the 20-minute clip, Jackson and Olivia stroll around Olivia’s hometown of Terrigal, NSW, and they chat about their break up, Olivia’s new relationship, and her OnlyFans account.
9 Reasons That Have Me Obsessed With "One Of Us Is Lying"
The twists and turns never cease to thrill you.
Mel B names James Corden among the ‘biggest dickheads’ in Hollywood
The James Corden hate mail just writes itself – this time, it’s Mel B who has called out the late-night host on his behaviour. James Corden may have created a scene at Balthazar over some eggs, but there’s plenty of celebs who are calling him a rotten one. The latest, of course, is Mel B, who has called out the late-night show host for his behaviour.
Watch Keith Urban pay heartfelt tribute to Christine McVie
Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Christine McVie during his Gold Coast show last week. The Australian country star stopped his set to give a short but sweet speech about the late Fleetwood Mac legend. “For me growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in...
It’s a no bones day: viral TikTok pug Noodle has died aged 14
Noodle, the pug who went viral on TikTok for his ‘bones’ and ‘no bones’ daily mood predictions, has died at the age of 14. The pug, who went viral for his daily ‘bones’ test, died on Friday. “I’m so sorry to have to share...
