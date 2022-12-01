The Beverly Hills property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a home theater, a gym, a boxing ring, and a hair salon. Boston native Mark Wahlberg got his start as a rapper, fronting the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, before branching out into acting with 1994’s Renaissance Man. In the early 2000s, he starred in big-budget action movies, including The Perfect Storm and Planet of the Apes. As the protagonist of the Transformers film series, Wahlberg was 2017’s highest-paid American actor. As an executive producer, he is responsible for five successful HBO series, including Entourage and Boardwalk Empire. He also co-owns the casual dining chain Wahlburgers with his brother, Paul, the restaurant’s head chef. Mark Wahlberg received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO