The Tennessee Titans are firing general manager Jon Robinson, the team announced Tuesday. Robinson was hired as the Titans' general manager in 2016 and has been the team's executive vice president since 2017. Titans executive vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will take over for Robinson in an interim basis but the team announced a search for Robinson's full-time replacement will begin following the season. ...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO