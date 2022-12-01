Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Randy Moss Says He Didn’t Attend Tennessee Because of Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning‘s tardiness in college cost the Tennessee Volunteers one of the best wide receivers ever to play the game.... The post Randy Moss Says He Didn’t Attend Tennessee Because of Peyton Manning appeared first on Outsider.
Tennessee Titans firing GM Jon Robinson following loss to Eagles, AJ Brown
The Tennessee Titans are firing general manager Jon Robinson, the team announced Tuesday. Robinson was hired as the Titans' general manager in 2016 and has been the team's executive vice president since 2017. Titans executive vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will take over for Robinson in an interim basis but the team announced a search for Robinson's full-time replacement will begin following the season. ...
