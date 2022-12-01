ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ

Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' (META.O) Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.
BBC

Ukraine war: New images show Russian army facility built in occupied Mariupol

Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army facility, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
The Associated Press

ClickHouse Launches Cloud Offering For World’s Fastest OLAP Database Management System

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Today, ClickHouse, Inc, creators of the online analytical processing (OLAP) database management system, announced the general availability of their newest offering, ClickHouse Cloud, a lightning-fast cloud-based database that simplifies and accelerates insights and analytics for modern digital enterprises. With no infrastructure to manage, ClickHouse Cloud architecture decouples storage and compute and scales automatically to accommodate modern workloads, so users do not have to size and tune their clusters to achieve blazing-fast query speeds. This launch includes a host of new product features, enhancing the security, reliability and usability of ClickHouse Cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005590/en/ ClickHouse Cloud SQL console (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Pret A Manger USA Partners with Dallas Holdings to Open a Network of Pret Shops in Southern California and to Further Pret’s Presence in New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Pret A Manger USA Ltd. today announced a partnership with Dallas Holdings (USA) Ltd. to bring a network of Pret shops to Southern California and the first NY addition to the premier NYC neighborhood of Hudson Yards. The agreement builds on the success of a partnership with Pret A Manger UK where Dallas Holdings operates a growing number of shops. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005655/en/ Dallas Holdings & Pret A Manger teams celebrating their partnership at Pret’s NYC office. Pictured left to right: Shane S. Thakrar, President & CEO, Dallas Holdings; Graham Sims, Chair, Dallas Holdings; Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger; Jorrie Bruffett, President, Pret A Manger North America; Thomas Trautmann, SVP Finance, Property, and Franchising, Pret A Manger North America (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Embraer Unveils New Hydrogen Fuel-Cell-Powered Jets

Embraer yesterday revealed four jets of the future. As part of its Energia initiative, the new jets will include 19- and 30-seat aircraft with hybrid-electric propulsion. Two other 19- and 30-seat jets will be powered by hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company announced its new Energia aircraft program a year ago as part a companywide path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. “We have set bold but realistic goals for these concepts to come to market,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation during the webinar. “Since we announced our Energia concepts last year, we’ve been busy evaluating different architectures...
Reuters

Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
BBC

Farrans: Northern Ireland-based construction firm put up for sale

One of Northern Ireland's biggest construction firms, Farrans, is being put up for sale by its Dublin-based owner. Farrans is part of CRH, a huge global business which specialises in supplying construction materials. CRH frequently buys and sells businesses as it responds to market conditions. The potential sale of Farrans...
BBC

Meta threatens to remove US news content if new law passes

Meta has threatened to remove news content from Facebook in the US. It objects to a new law that would give news organisations greater power to negotiate fees for content shared on Facebook. A similar law, passed in Australia, led to news on Facebook being briefly suspended last year. Meta...
MINNESOTA STATE
BBC

Nasa's Orion spacecraft is homeward-bound

The US space agency's Orion capsule is heading home. The vehicle conducted a big engine burn on Monday in the vicinity of the Moon that now commits it to a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday. It was the last major powered manoeuvre for the next-generation crew ship on...
FLORIDA STATE

