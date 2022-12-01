Read full article on original website
EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ
Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' (META.O) Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.
BBC
Ukraine war: New images show Russian army facility built in occupied Mariupol
Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army facility, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
ClickHouse Launches Cloud Offering For World’s Fastest OLAP Database Management System
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Today, ClickHouse, Inc, creators of the online analytical processing (OLAP) database management system, announced the general availability of their newest offering, ClickHouse Cloud, a lightning-fast cloud-based database that simplifies and accelerates insights and analytics for modern digital enterprises. With no infrastructure to manage, ClickHouse Cloud architecture decouples storage and compute and scales automatically to accommodate modern workloads, so users do not have to size and tune their clusters to achieve blazing-fast query speeds. This launch includes a host of new product features, enhancing the security, reliability and usability of ClickHouse Cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005590/en/ ClickHouse Cloud SQL console (Graphic: Business Wire)
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.
Pret A Manger USA Partners with Dallas Holdings to Open a Network of Pret Shops in Southern California and to Further Pret’s Presence in New York
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Pret A Manger USA Ltd. today announced a partnership with Dallas Holdings (USA) Ltd. to bring a network of Pret shops to Southern California and the first NY addition to the premier NYC neighborhood of Hudson Yards. The agreement builds on the success of a partnership with Pret A Manger UK where Dallas Holdings operates a growing number of shops. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005655/en/ Dallas Holdings & Pret A Manger teams celebrating their partnership at Pret’s NYC office. Pictured left to right: Shane S. Thakrar, President & CEO, Dallas Holdings; Graham Sims, Chair, Dallas Holdings; Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger; Jorrie Bruffett, President, Pret A Manger North America; Thomas Trautmann, SVP Finance, Property, and Franchising, Pret A Manger North America (Photo: Business Wire)
Embraer Unveils New Hydrogen Fuel-Cell-Powered Jets
Embraer yesterday revealed four jets of the future. As part of its Energia initiative, the new jets will include 19- and 30-seat aircraft with hybrid-electric propulsion. Two other 19- and 30-seat jets will be powered by hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company announced its new Energia aircraft program a year ago as part a companywide path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. “We have set bold but realistic goals for these concepts to come to market,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation during the webinar. “Since we announced our Energia concepts last year, we’ve been busy evaluating different architectures...
Exclusive: Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
BBC
Farrans: Northern Ireland-based construction firm put up for sale
One of Northern Ireland's biggest construction firms, Farrans, is being put up for sale by its Dublin-based owner. Farrans is part of CRH, a huge global business which specialises in supplying construction materials. CRH frequently buys and sells businesses as it responds to market conditions. The potential sale of Farrans...
BBC
Meta threatens to remove US news content if new law passes
Meta has threatened to remove news content from Facebook in the US. It objects to a new law that would give news organisations greater power to negotiate fees for content shared on Facebook. A similar law, passed in Australia, led to news on Facebook being briefly suspended last year. Meta...
BBC
Nasa's Orion spacecraft is homeward-bound
The US space agency's Orion capsule is heading home. The vehicle conducted a big engine burn on Monday in the vicinity of the Moon that now commits it to a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday. It was the last major powered manoeuvre for the next-generation crew ship on...
BBC
Iran protests: BBC identifies many more people killed in demonstrations after Mahsa Amini's death
"If I don't go out and protest, who else will?" The last words of Minoo Majidi to her family before she died. Minoo was 62 when she was shot by security forces on the streets of Kermanshah in the west of Iran. According to her daughter, she was shot with more than 178 gun pellets. She died on her way to hospital.
