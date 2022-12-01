Read full article on original website
Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson reveals June Brown wanted Disa return
Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson has opened up about how June Brown, who played Dot Branning on the show, wanted her character Disa O’Brien to return. In case you missed it, a number of former EastEnders stars are returning to the show for the funeral episodes of Dot Branning, and Graveson is one of those stars. This will be the show’s tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year aged 95.
EastEnders to revisit sad death in Kat and Alfie's Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will revisit the death of a character next week, as Kat and Alfie continue to grow closer. Kat has been keen to keep Alfie at arm's length since he returned to Walford back in September, but Phil's ongoing absence has allowed them to grow closer. Kat...
Netflix shares new first-look stills and character details for Lockwood & Co ahead of release
Digital Spy can exclusively reveal first-look photos and character details for upcoming Netflix series Lockwood & Co. The supernatural fantasy show, which has been written by Joe Cornish (Attack the Block), is based on Jonathan Stroud's series of novels, following the eponymous agency as they battle ghosts and all manner of supernatural entities – including 'The Problem', or the widespread issue of night-time hauntings by ghosts.
Emmerdale's shock Kyle discovery and 7 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's on the edge. (Wednesday at 7pm on ITV1) Moira and Kyle are back from Belfast,...
EastEnders reveals Janine Butcher's new plan in Mick and Linda story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will be left devastated by Janine's latest move next week. Janine is hellbent on removing Linda from Mick's life completely, paranoid that he still has unresolved feelings for his ex. After her previous plan to keep Mick close backfired, Janine will spot another opportunity...
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard explains Daisy and Daniel's new crisis
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has explained Daisy and Daniel's latest crisis. In upcoming scenes Daisy finds a lump in her breast and tells Daniel who insists on taking her to the doctor. Having lost his wife Sinead to cancer, Daniel gets drunk at the Rovers...
Coronation Street star hints David could catch killer Stephen out
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street villain Stephen Reid may have decided against drugging his mum Audrey Roberts – but he's still after her money, and is capable of killing in order to protect his secret. Jack P Shepherd has hinted that his character David Platt might be the...
Coronation Street producer explains change in show's Christmas episodes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed plans for light-hearted Christmas storylines this year. The ITV soap's festive special will see Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs take centre stage with a romantic wedding storyline. Upcoming scenes will see Tyrone pop the question to Fiz. When Fiz...
Line of Duty's Vicky McClure teases "very different" character in new drama
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has teased a "very different" character for her upcoming role in ITV drama Without Sin. Starring in the four-part psychological thriller alongside her This is England '86 co-star and friend Johnny Harris, McClure said the new series is very different from her more recent roles.
Coronation Street and Emmerdale's Big Quiz faces last-minute schedule change
A soap fan-favourite, this year's The Big Quiz has been pushed back. The annual face-off between Coronation Street and Emmerdale was originally scheduled for tonight (December 5) at 9.15pm, but has been moved to this Friday (December 9). ITV will air an episode of Beat the Chasers tonight instead. As...
1899 star Gabby Wong shares her theory on that season 1 ending
1899 major spoilers follow. Netflix's 1899 is full of twists and turns, the kind of show where we recommend turning on the subtitles so you don't miss anything. What starts off as a story about passengers on a boat quickly descends into horror and then does a 180 degree turn and goes full-on science-fiction. If you need to remind yourself of what happened in the season 1 ending, we don't blame you, and we've also got you covered.
Rick and Morty teases Christmas special for season 6 finale
Rick and Morty has teased a Christmas special for its upcoming season six finale with a brand new clip. In a tweet, Swimpedia, which shares news and updates on all-things Adult Swim, wrote: "Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, December 11th at 11:00 PM to catch the final episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, 'Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation!'"
7 huge Casualty spoilers for special improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special, improvised episode later this month – which breaks away from the traditional house style. The scenes, which were entirely unscripted, explore the pressures and difficulties the paramedic team – Jan, Sah, Teddy and Iain – face every single day as frontline health care workers.
Call the Midwife star Helen George teases surprising series 12 cameo
Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Call the Midwife is just weeks away from airing its annual Christmas special, which will be swiftly followed up by its 12th series. And that series looks like it could feature a surprise cameo appearance. Appearing on This Morning, actors Helen George and Megan Cusack...
Rick and Morty sees Daniel Radcliffe and Jack Black star in 'Game Of Thrones parody'
Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 spoilers follow. Jack Black and Daniel Radcliffe are amongst the guest stars voicing characters in a Game of Thrones inspired Rick and Morty episode. Titled 'A Rick in King Mortur's Mort' Black and Radcliffe feature in the animated series' latest adventure, which is...
House of the Dragon star teases what's to come in season 2
House of the Dragon season 1 spoilers follow. House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint has given a few hints as to what his character will be up to in season 2. The Line of Duty actor plays Lord Corlys Velaryon on the Game of Thrones' prequel series. Also known as The Sea Snake, the seafarer had been gravely injured during the war but miraculously came back in time for the season finale, where it was understood he and his wife Rhaenys (Eve Best) would pledge allegiance to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) against the Hightowers.
SAS Rogue Heroes has future confirmed by BBC
SAS Rogue Heroes has had its future confirmed, with the BBC renewing the historical drama for a second series. With the sixth and final episode of the first series airing tonight (December 4), fans were left wondering if the origin story of the British Army Special Air Service would come back to screens, but its future was solidified with a "to be continued" caption in the finale.
