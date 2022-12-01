Qatar is hosting a beauty contest for camels and it is the most endearing thing you'll see

Wedding rings often cost a lot of money and are kept safely by couples. But a man from New Hampshire mistakenly threw away his wife's rings and had a hard time looking for them in 20 tons of trash. However, he was lucky enough to find it, thanks to a stalk of celery.

Kevin Butler, from Windham, lost the wedding rings after he threw out a napkin in which they were kept after they were cleared, according to PEOPLE . Butler did not know that his wife had placed the rings there. "She looked around for her rings. I said, "'I've got a good feeling they may be in the trash that I just took to the transfer station,'" Butler told WMUR9 . They only realized it after he had dropped their trash at a local transfer station.

Soon, he was back at the station asking for help. Transfer station supervisor Dennis Senibaldi said that Butler told him that he is "pretty sure" he threw the rings out. And that's exactly what happened. Senibaldi and his coworkers got to work. They checked the CCTV camera to see Butler's trip to the station and where exactly they should start digging. Then the crew used an excavator to look through the garbage. After scooping it out a bit, Butler found a clue that helped them solve the problem.

"One of the things he said was [inside] was celery stalks, and I could see a celery stalk sticking out the side of the bag," Senibaldi said. The bag was pulled out from the pile and they started searching for it. "As we were going through the bag that we knew was his, he actually said, 'It's not in here.' And I said, 'No, there's a couple of little pieces left,'" Senibaldi said. "I had my rubber gloves on, I moved a few items out of the way and saw literally the very last napkin and I opened it up."

He added that they had the same situation earlier and a ring was wrapped in a napkin among all the trash and they were able to find it. However, Butler "wouldn't recommend" this to "anyone else to do it." But he is ready to go to any extent to find the rings "a thousand times over." To thank the staff at the station, Butler treated them to pizza.

Talking about rings, a man on Tiktok planned a proposal for not only his partner but also her 9-year-old daughter. In the video, the child can be entering the room in the video and the mother shows her daughter the ring her fiance gave, she says, "It's pretty!" She then asks her, "What happened?" while she continues to run toward her mom's fiance. That's when he proposed to the child as well. He asks, "So I got a really important question. Can you be my daughter? Can I be your daddy?" he asks, as the girl is in tears, she says yes! The two hug as the man says, "I'll love you forever, I promise. And I'll take care of you and everything."

Australia is a huge continent and a country filled with giant spiders, kangaroos and several distinct species of wildlife. The place is several times highlighted in the news for its scary and intimidating wildlife, however, it has once again caught the attention of the world but for an entirely different reason. Nicole Kidman contributed $100,000 to Broadway Cares at a curtain call for The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre, per The Vulture .

She surprised the entire audience and Hugh Jackman, who plays Harold Hill, by making this donation. She bid $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman after seeing a performance of his musical The Music Man. During an after-show auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on Saturday, Kidman made her presence known by yelling her $100,000 bid for the hat, prompting gasps and shouts from the audience, per The Guardian . The charity helps "people across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance."

It is typical for participating Broadway musicals to spend six weeks during the holidays soliciting donations from their audiences, but it is less customary for a Hollywood celebrity to put up $100,000. Kidman said in the mic after approaching the stage, "I just want to be clear, this is not Australian dollars. I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary."

Jackman said of his former co-star, "I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her. I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know. You’re a beautiful person. I love you. Thank you for your generosity." In a video released on social media by Jackman, the cast of The Music Man can be seen in full showman mode, asking for tiny sums of $19,000, before an Australian accent can be heard from the back of the auditorium. "A hundred," says a voice that is obviously Nicole Kidman's.

The Music Man has been a big success on Broadway, with ticket sales averaging $2-3 million each week. She walked away from the stage wearing Jackman's stage. Despite being two of Australia's most well-known actors, Jackman and Kidman have only worked together a few times, directing Baz Luhrmann's 2008 feature Australia and delivering the voices of penguin parents in both of George Miller's animated Happy Feet movies. Kidman said, "She was one of my best friends. [I slept on the couch] in the house that Deborra-Lee was renting, and she gave me the chance to stay there and we could go and audition."

This donation follows the announcement that Kidman would receive a Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute next year. She will be the first Australian to receive the honor. Previous honorees include iconic international film legends such as Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Meryl Streep.

Growing older is a wonderful yet lonely experience for many. One has to tackle many health difficulties on top of the fact that your children and grandchildren have already moved out. This grandma was having a terrible time after she had to take the difficult decision of putting her husband into hospice care. However, she got a beautiful surprise from her grandson that absolutely made her day.

In the video posted by Good News Correspondent on Twitter, she can be seen checking out a bakery counter at the grocery store. The text inlay reads, "My grandma had to make the tough decision to put her husband into hospice this week." She goes to a counter asking for a pumpkin pie and doesn't notice that her grandson who flew for hours was hiding behind the bakery counter. He was doing some military training in Arizona and decided to surprise her this Thanksgiving.

Her grandson appears before her and hands her the pumpkin pie saying, "Grandma, do you need help with anything." At first, she doesn't realize that this is her grandson before her and ignores it. He repeats it again and only then does she realizes who he is and exclaims, "Oh My God!" He runs from the counter and embraces his grandmother in an emotional reunion. This beautiful video has gathered over 22k views and hundreds of comments.

One user wrote , "I'm all out of grandma's for the first year of my life. This is beautiful. What I wouldn't give for one more hug & conversation with them." Another added , "She's adorable. I hope her husband is able to find peace." Thanksgiving is a time for getting together with your family and loved ones and celebrating. This grandma might be spending this day without her husband but her grandson surely made up for it with this surprise.

She is not the only one who got surprised by family this year, as a woman flew all the way from Australia to surprise her parents in New Mexico. In a Twitter video, a daughter contacts her parents, who are shown thanking her for paying for the restaurant they are eating at. Then she informs them that she is also at the "Outback," and the parents believe she is in an Australian restaurant named "Outback." She adds, "Look right," and they watch her stroll inside the restaurant after a few seconds of laughing.

The parents immediately burst into tears with her mother saying, "Noooo, I can't believe it. Oh, my goodness." Her father gets up to hug her tightly with tears in his eyes while her mother covers her face trying hard to process seeing her daughter after such a long time. She had been on the other side of the world for three years and was seeing her parents for the first time since moving abroad. Zanen, the woman's brother, recorded the video. Teige Zeller, he said, was supposed to return home in early December but changed her flight to surprise her parents, Marty and Gae Zeller.

This has indeed been a year of Thanksgiving reunions among families and we are absolutely loving it.

Labor can be an excruciating process for those going through it. It can get extremely stressful too quickly and a partner's unwavering support is crucial in such scenarios. However, instead of worrying about the one giving birth to a literal human being, some men tend to focus only on how they can make the tense environment all about themselves.

Holly, a labor and delivery nurse, shed light on some of the most selfish and thoughtless remarks that men made while their partners were in labor through a series of videos shared on TikTok last year.

The first video in the "Turning inappropriate comments I've heard baby daddy say to their girlfriend/wife in active labor into inspirational quotes" series is set to the tune of "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton. Holly captioned it, "Some partners are hard to live up to!"

The clip starts with the remark, "I think you should just get a C-section. This is taking too long." The next strange remark was, "Sew an extra stitch down there for me, doc. We want everything just the way it was before all of this." Other remarks included, "Are you sure you want an epidural? My mom didn't have one. Before you make a decision, we should talk about it," and "How long is this gonna take? I have plans this weekend."

The video received over 10.4 million views and 28,000 comments. It became so popular that she went on to make a second video on the same matter. In that video, she mentioned remarks made by men such as, "Can you move to the birthing ball, so I can sleep in the bed?"

The next remark was, "Wake me up, when the baby gets here I'm tired (rolls over puts up cover on the head, and slept through the birth of the baby." The other remarks were, "Can you wake me up when the baby is about to have the baby I'm gonna go with **** to the bar and watch the game," and "Do you guys do DNA tests here, my mom wants me to get one before we leave."

Holly has been a nurse for the past six years. She told TODAY Parents, "Sometimes the moms think it's funny — and if they think it's funny, then I'll laugh with them. But if they get upset, I'll try to be the buffer. I'll change the subject."

In another video , Tiktoker Katie Tucoi, who is also a Juris doctor graduate with a specialization in cryptocurrency regulation and financial technology, shared how she makes sure that men take her seriously in a professional setting. "I always start with a firm handshake, not anything cloying, but you actually have to focus on the handshake itself. I always introduce myself with my first and last name and professional context. I try my hardest to structure any assertion in a declarative manner: 'Here, have a seat.' 'These are the documents I need you to bring me.' 'This is my conclusion since the last time we spoke.'"

Moreover, she makes sure to sound confident. "One thing my professors pushed in law school, and I think it's very invaluable, is to stop waffling. 'Well, you know, there's always a chance that this could go wrong. I mean, there's the possibility that...' No, you're being paid for your opinion, your intellect, your research, and what you bring to the table. Sounding unsure about what you're bringing to the table is the first way to undermine yourself," she said.

She also intentionally adopts casual body language which she thinks is key. "I intentionally offer body language that is more casual and naturally masculine, spreading your legs apart, leaning back, throwing your hands behind your head, taking notes on your lap, rather than sitting up straight directly at the table, looking at what you're doing, that sort of relaxed atmosphere actually translates a little bit to arrogance," Tucci said.





An Ohio father purchased an ice cream van last year so he could give back to his community and create a career path for his son Josh and daughter Mary Kate, who were both born with Down syndrome. Joel Wegener, 61, a retired science teacher, was eager to assist Mary and Josh in securing full-time employment. He bought an old ice cream truck for $6,000 online and after doing some repairs on it, set out to sell ice cream with his two kids.

"My wife had the brilliant idea to name it Special Neat Treats, a play on words of special needs," Wagener told TODAY . After all the fixing and rebranding, the trio finally opened the business up to the public in April last year.

The truck proved to be a major hit with the locals in the family's hometown of Loveland, reported Independent . “When we bought the ice cream truck in January I never expected for this to happen," Wegener said. "The publicity we have received is amazing, and we hope that we can inspire other families with special needs kids to find new and inventive ways to support their children."

"Mary always wanted to work with me, but up until now there hasn’t been a suitable job opportunity for her,” the doting father shared. Mary Kate herself admitted that she's looking forward to "always" working on the truck and said that Wagener was the best dad ever. "When teachers and people would ask her 'What do you want to do when you get older?' she wanted to work with Papa," Wagener said.

"The reason the ice cream truck is so perfect is that it has allowed them both to develop their interactive and social skills in a comfortable environment. When they're at work they practice things like smiling and asking questions - things that before they really struggled with," he continued. "Josh is in his senior year at school so he isn't around as much, but Mary is nearly 22 and therefore no longer eligible for public education. We were worried about what she'd be able to do once she reached this age, but the ice cream truck has really eased our concerns."

Wegener and his wife, Freida—who have eight children in addition to Josh and Mary—are incredibly proud of their children for running the truck successfully. Frieda shared: "We were not afraid of having special needs children or the challenges that came with it."

Josh and Mary also feel extremely grateful for their father, saying, "Our dad is the best dad ever and we love to sell ice cream with him. We have a really fun summer and we hope we have good luck selling ice cream in the future."

In addition to continuing his effort to assist his own children, Wagener hopes to grow the business and assist even more kids with special needs. "As a parent, you have desires," Wagener said. "I don't know that either one of them will ever be totally independent. But we hope to move them in that direction, and I hope they can keep helping me sell ice cream for a long time."

LEGO recently launched a new 2,339-piece set called Table Football which includes a changeable minifigure cheering section, a table football game and color-coordinated sliding knobs. The set has been a huge hit with LEGO enthusiasts as it features an extraordinary 43 heads and 44 hairstyles in a step towards better representation and inclusion in toys, according to The Modern Met .

Although the brand is most known for its distinctive yellow mini-figurines, since the early 2000s, the company has been releasing new LEGO toys with realistic skin tones. To depict various skin tones, LEGO produced seven colors. With the development of the new Table Football collection, fans are praising the business for its inclusivity.

Fans are particularly raving about one modification feature that is brand-new to LEGO minifigures and ushers in a new era of brand inclusion: a LEGO minifigure head with vitiligo. According to the LEGO website , "As children shape their own worlds with LEGO bricks, we play our part in having a positive impact on the world they live in today and will inherit in the future.” With an emphasis on inclusiveness and representation, it appears that this set is a step in the right direction.

LEGO announced the release of this inclusive collection with a tweet that read , "GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL! We're delighted to unveil the LEGO IDEAS Table Football, making its debut on November 1st. We even got a couple of ringers to test it..."

A fan of LEGO tweeted , appreciating the inclusion, "Finally, a set with POC that isn’t just 1 or 2 characters in a stars wars/Jurassic park lineup, also no angry/grimacing faces. We’ve been needing something like this for a decade. Thank you kings and queens at Lego."

Another Twitter user wrote , "I hesitate to call it a singular figure, but this is the first set to include a minifig with vitiligo, which I expect will be very meaningful to some out there. maybe a bit expensive to buy for parts, but this looks to be a dream for customizers."

The brand also recently relaunched its popular Friends franchise and the line now features characters from a completely new age and is more diverse overall. "At the Lego Group, we understand that children want the characters they encounter to be more like the diverse personalities they meet in real-life", Tracie Chiarella, Head of Product, Lego Friends at the Lego Group told The Star .

Characters with various skin tones, cultural backgrounds, physical and invisible disabilities and neurodiversity are among the new additions. Characters with bodily differences, Down syndrome, anxiety, vitiligo and even a dog in a wheelchair will be featured in the new sets and series.

The Friends franchise began ten years ago with a range of playsets and a TV show that focused on five friends who live in the imaginary Heartlake City: artist Emma, athlete Stephanie, nature-lover Mia, scientific nerd Olivia and singer Andrea. "We're continuously evolving our products so that they're reflective of society today," Chiarella said in a press release. "We want children to see the new Lego Friends Universe, both in the physical product and the content we're launching in 2023, as a reflection of their own friendships and to see the characters as authentic."

As FIFA World Cup is taking place in Qatar, the whole world's eyes are on the middle-eastern country. However, apart from an international football event, the country is also hosting a fun and distinct competition: the Qatar Camel Mzayen Club beauty contest. It is exactly what it sounds like, a beauty contest for camels and a number of countries from across the Gulf are participating. Camels have long been an important element of Qatar's culture. The beautiful creatures would be ridden across great distances in the desert by the country's ancient travelers, assisting them in exploring the peninsula and all the trade routes along the way.

Hamad Jaber al-Athba, the president of the club revealed: "The idea is similar to the soccer World Cup, we did a camel beauty World Cup. We have participants from the Gulf Cooperation Council, we have big names and today is the fifth day of the tournament." The camels compete in different categories according to their age and breed. Hamad added that the criteria for judging the beauty of camels differ in each category, reports BBC .

"For instance, the black camels are judged according to the size of the body and the head and the location of the ears. But for the Maghateer-type camel, we look for proportionality and the ears should be dropping down, not stand straight," he said. Moreover, the camels belonging to the Asel breed are judged according to "the location of the ears" and "there should be a delicacy in the bones, the hooves."

He called camels "a companion during the beginning of civilization in the Gulf." Participating camels wait in an enclosure with their heads held high and munching frequently before being paraded in front of an audience gathered indoors. Judges enjoy coffee and sweets while assessing the majestic animals, per The National News . A medical committee inspects the animals before permitting them to compete in the beauty contest to avoid fraud and identify cosmetic surgery.

Mohanna Ibrahim Al Anazi, the Saudi Arabian owner of the bronze and gold-winning camels in the tournament, was overjoyed when he received his reward. He said, "I can't describe my feelings, because this female has an audience like the audience of the World Cup, like Real Madrid or Manchester (United). And now, they are all celebrating."

According to the committee president, owners occasionally utilize fillers, Botox or silicon to improve their camel's chances of winning. Mangiah Ghufran, a full-fledged camel, won the beauty contest at Qatar's inaugural camel festival in March this year. The animal achieved the requirements of head size and attractiveness, neck length and hump posture without undergoing botox surgery, per The Siasat Daily .

Mangiah Ghufran earned the first prize of $208,500 only after going through rigorous examination at the beauty pageant. Before crowning the beauty contest winner, the camel was x-rayed to ensure it had not been surgically improved. It came after 43 camels were eliminated in a contest in Saudi Arabia as they were discovered to have been administered chemical modifications to make their lips droopier and their humps more shapely.

The holiday season is here and we are all preparing for it with decor, our favorite sweaters, candies, food, and Christmas cards. However, taking a picture for the annual family holiday card can be stressful for parents with young children. As they resort to making funny faces, constant movements, and several tantrums along the way, taking a good picture can prove to be an incredible challenge.

Andrew Leigh —Australia's assistant minister for competition, charities, and treasury—and his wife Gweneth experienced this struggle firsthand when they attempted to pose for a family portrait with their three children in 2015. While four out of five family members cracked a smile for the camera, the couple's youngest was simply not in the mood for it.

Speaking to TODAY , Leigh explained that they tried to do a photoshoot with the whole family for about 20 minutes. His son, Zachary, then 3, enjoyed it initially but "then found it rather frustrating that we were all standing still and looking at the cameraman." According to the father of three, the boy thought "Why stand still when you can play?" However, when he failed to get his way and his parents insisted on taking more photographs, the youngster obliged to look at the camera while making sure his displeasure would be evident to all.

In the now-viral photograph that was sent to friends and family, Zachary can be seen sitting away from his parents and brothers with his feet turned to the side and what Leigh described as "the world’s biggest scowl" on his face. Leigh added: "What you don’t see in the picture was that there’s a pond behind us, and Zachary’s next trick was to walk towards it. That got us moving!"

Leigh addressed the funny picture fail in an opinion piece in The Guardian in January 2019, when he discussed parenting as a politician. He said that when they sent the card out to their loved ones, their "friends loved it." He added: "People didn't want to see airbrushed politics; they preferred to know that our kids were just as grumpy as everyone else's... Mixing kids with life can have mortifying results, yet the imperfections can be glorious."

The 50-year-old also talked about how times are changing and "politicians are more likely than ever before to have young children, and we’re slowly adapting the rules to keep up." Members can now bring their baby into the chamber when there is a parliamentary vote. He said, "I’ve been in votes with as many as three babies on the floor – each causing coos and awwws aplenty among parliamentary colleagues."

He said that parents are usually extremely embarrassed when their children cry or sulk, however, he tells them "not to worry." He added, "some of us appreciate reality making a cameo appearance in what can too often be a pompous and formulaic parliamentary ritual."

Leigh added that being a parent and a politician is typically easier for men than it is for women, citing the difficulty of balancing work and family duties, keeping a connection with his wife, Gwenyth, and the occasional Christmas card frown. He wrote, "Ideally, both parenting and politics should be done with a sense of kindness. With children in your house, a politics of love looks a whole lot more attractive than a politics of hatred. You’re more attuned to the ridiculous and less inclined to take yourself too seriously."

"And maybe, just maybe, our youngest child will one day forgive us for featuring his grumpiness on our Christmas card," Leigh concluded.

Welcoming a pet into one's life is a heartwarming experience. They spend time with you, play with you and slowly grow very close to you. Knowing how much his father wanted a kitten, TikTok user Riyadh Khalaf recently surprised his dad with a tiny feline for his birthday. The birthday boy's response to the little one was so adorable that it's melting the hearts of millions online. In a now-viral video of the grand surprise, Khalaf films his dad walking into a room and stopping in his tracks when he spots the kitten. "Happy Birthday dad, it's your kitten," he says, to which his father responds, "No way, I can't believe it." Khalaf's dad then goes on to get a closer look at the cat and says, "Oh Jesus that is so beautiful." When his family informs him that the cat's name is "Lulu," he instantly replies: "Don't mess with my Lulu." He then goes back to adoring the cat and says, "Can you believe we have a cat? She's so tiny," and kisses the kitten.

The father gently holds his new friend for a while and then puts her back into her cat bed. He also tells Khalaf, "She's nicer than yours. I'm sorry." He and his wife then repeat, "I think we love her. I think we keep her." It ends with the family telling him that the feline is a Russian blue cat.

The video went viral with more than 8 million views in just two days. So, Khalaf made another video with his dad in which his father says: "I would say thanks for enjoying my video." When asked if he will make more videos with Lulu, he replied: "Yeah, I send them to you and you send them." When asked what made him love Lulu so much, he said, "I think because I saw your cat is so beautiful and clean... [and] she is gorgeous."

People on the internet just loved the adorable kitten and the father's reaction to it. One TikTok user wrote: "'Don't mess with my lulu' actually made my heart burst. Stop, he is so cute." Another wrote, "The way he admires himself holding the kitten in the window reflection."

"I don’t know what’s more adorable the kitten or your parents," added a third. Meanwhile, some TikTok users couldn’t stop admiring the family's kitchen. One said , "When I first saw the video, I went, 'Let's give it up for the kitchen.'" Another user wrote, “I was looking at the kitchen the entire video. Glad I am not the only that noticed lol. The kitty is of course cute.”

In a similar video of the heartwarming relationship between dads and cats, 60-year-old Kamajeet Singh Renoo is seen falling in love with a feline after vehemently opposing the idea of cats in the house a few months ago. In the clip, he jokingly argues with the cat Angie and tells her "that's my chair," before politely asking if he can sit with her. He then begins to compliment Angie and play with her paws, counting "that's a paw there, 2nd paw there, 3rd paw there, 4th paw there." Before long, he can't hold back his emotions and tells Angie that he will always love her and goes on to quote the iconic line from the Dolly Parton song, covered by Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You." He is then heard saying, "Never bite me, do you? Because you love me... I'll always love you. I'll put a Whitney Houston song for you every day."

The instruction was clear: use your legs and keep your back tight. However, instead of lifting weight in the school gym, Bethel Park High School Head Coach Brian DeLallo instructed his players to pick up shovels and help out their neighbors. "Due to expected severe weather, Monday's weightlifting workout has been canceled," he wrote in a message to his players. "Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway. Don’t accept any money — that's our Monday workout." David Shelpman and Aidan Campbell, who live in the same neighborhood, took their coach's assignment seriously.

"I grabbed some shovels and drove over to pick up Aidan, and we spent the next eight hours shoveling driveways and sidewalks for people that we knew couldn't do it for themselves," Shelpman, an offensive and defensive lineman for the Bethel Park Black Hawks, told The Washington Post . "It was a fun way to spend the day. We just kept going until we'd done six houses. We even skipped out on having lunch. It made me feel like I was a part of something bigger than myself. Braedon Del Duca—a guard for the Black Hawks—also shoveled out five houses with two of his friends, Colton Pfeuffer and his brother, Tanner Pfeuffer.

"I like helping other people, and I love the snow, so it was fun to get a workout outside," the 16-year-old said. "It was cool to see how happy people were when we showed up." He explained that helping elderly and disabled residents to dig out after snowstorms is a Bethel Park tradition that goes back two decades. "My dad went to school here, and he also used to shovel snow around the community," he said. "Whenever there's a snow day, it's just what you do when you're on the football team." While he's received a flood of praise online for teaching his players the importance of community service, DeLallo clarified that the "shovel day" ritual originated in 2002 when former head coach Jeff Metheny—who is now retired—first implemented it.

"I was on staff as an assistant coach when he started it, and it's something everyone is proud to keep going," the 51-year-old said. "The tweet received a lot of attention, but honestly, this is nothing new. (Former coach) Jeff Metheny started it and I am just carrying on that legacy," DeLallo told The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review . "Also, many other area schools also do things just like this all the time. That is part of what makes coaching in Western Pennsylvania so special: the opportunity to help shape so many genuinely good kids who have been raised right by their families."

According to district officials, about 40 players—including some eighth graders—put on their snow gear and shoveled out more than 100 homes throughout the municipality. They reportedly even went back out Tuesday afternoon to clear off some more sidewalks. "My stepfather and I have been shoveling our older neighbors' driveways since I was about 8 or 9 years old," said Shelpman. "Honestly, it's just the right thing to do and it feels great to be able to help people who truly need it." Campbell, who helped clear out multiple driveways those couple days, chimed in: "It's genuinely a privilege to be able to hang out with your friends and have fun while at the same time making a big difference to someone who would love to shovel their driveway but can't for whatever reason."

Robert Klein, one of the homeowners who had his driveway shoveled, commended the students for their efforts. "I have lived in Bethel Park for more than 40 years now. And acts of kindness like this are exactly why I have stayed for as long as I have, and why I will never leave," Klein said. "These young men have no idea how much something like this means to me and it makes me so proud to live here."