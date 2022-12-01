ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superintendent Sheehan releases updates for week of December 1, 2022

Superintendent Sheehan releases updates for week of December 1, 2022. This week’s highlights include Celebrating our MHS Students!, MHS Post Secondary Planning Night – Tonight at MHS, MHS Wildcats in the Super Bowl, Kindergarten and Preschool Information ’23-24, MPS Holiday Giving Drive, The Calculus Project, and more.
