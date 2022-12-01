Read full article on original website
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ
Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' (META.O) Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.
ship-technology.com
Asia Maritime Pacific and Hamburg Bulk Carriers to merge
The merged entity, Cetus Maritim, will operate in the dry bulk segment with 40 owned ships and around 25 chartered vessels. Hong Kong-based Asia Maritime Pacific (AMP) and Hamburg Bulk Carriers (HBC) are to merge to form a privately-owned handysize bulky operator, named Cetus Maritim, according to media reports. The...
Embraer Unveils New Hydrogen Fuel-Cell-Powered Jets
Embraer yesterday revealed four jets of the future. As part of its Energia initiative, the new jets will include 19- and 30-seat aircraft with hybrid-electric propulsion. Two other 19- and 30-seat jets will be powered by hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company announced its new Energia aircraft program a year ago as part a companywide path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. “We have set bold but realistic goals for these concepts to come to market,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation during the webinar. “Since we announced our Energia concepts last year, we’ve been busy evaluating different architectures...
ship-technology.com
Adani Ports & SEZ wins bid for Karaikal Port on India’s east coast
An all-weather deep water port, Karaikal Port was developed over 600 acres and commissioned in April 2009. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has won the bid for Karaikal Port in Puducherry, the union territory of India, for around Rs11bn ($130m), reported The Hindu BusinessLine, citing sources privy to the development.
