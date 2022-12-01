Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KOMU
Columbia Independent School seeks land expansion approval from city council
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will discuss a request to create one plat of land out of two existing plats for the Columbia Independent School (CIS) at its meeting Monday night. This would remove an inner lot line and make the land to the northwest of the school part of its property.
KOMU
Jefferson City Council officially recognizes historically Black 'foot district'
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council approved a proposal Monday night to recognize an area of town known as the foot district as an official historic legacy district, the first designation of its kind for the city. "This is a big deal," said Council Member Laura Ward, who...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to meet about trash bag ordinance, Sidewalk Master Plan and more
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is set to meet Monday at 7 p.m., providing time for public input regarding the trash bag ordinance and other topics. Depending on how the discussion goes, the council plans to then vote on the amendments to the trash ordinance. Columbia Public Information Officer...
KOMU
Columbia City Council approves removal of city trash bags
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents will be able to use any trash bag for curbside pickup, starting Dec. 6. This comes after the Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change the original ordinance requiring residents with curbside pickup to use trash bags with the city logo. The city of...
KOMU
City election filing period begins Tuesday in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Elections for Jefferson City offices will begin on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the Boone Bancroft Room at City Hall, located at 320 E. McCarty Street. The filing period will remain open throughout City Hall's regular business hours, and will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Candidates will appear on the ballot in the order filed.
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KOMU
Capital City principal named superintendent for Blair Oaks
JEFFERSON CITY - The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced Ben Meldrum as its next superintendent of schools Monday. Meldrum officially begins July 1. He will be involved in school preparations as time permits, the district said. Currently, Meldrum is the head principal at Capital City High School, where he...
KOMU
Investigation continues at passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon
BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office surveyed the scene Monday where a Centralia man died after a collision with a train on Saturday night. The office flew a drone over train tracks to get a more complete image of the crossing. The collision between a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train happened near the intersection of Jennings Road and Keil Road.
kwos.com
Jack’s Memory Tree lights up Jefferson City!
Thanks to everyone who joined us this evening to come together at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens for the lighting of Jack’s Memory Tree. The tree honors the memory of Jack Steppleman who was Jefferson City’s ‘Mr. Christmas’. His big Christmas decorations delighted Jefferson Citians for years. Thanks to Reid Millard, Jeff Hilke and the whole team for the invitation.
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959
Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KOMU
COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic to take place at Derby Ridge Elementary
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools, MU Health Care and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic Saturday, Dec. 10. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Derby Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium, located at 4000...
KOMU
Holts Summit to hire paid firefighters in response to increased calls
HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit is hiring paid firefighters as the volunteer department deals with an increasing number of calls for help. The department used to get an average of two calls a week, but now firefighters are getting more than two a day, according to Assistant Fire Chief Allen Wehmeyer.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
kjluradio.com
Malfunctioning appliance causes Jefferson City house fire
A malfunctioning appliance causes a house fire on Jefferson City’s eastside. Firefighters were called to the home in the 400 block of Atchison Street on Friday. When they arrived, heavy black smoke was coming from the front door and basement. Crews entered the home through the basement and quickly extinguished the fire.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Motorist killed in weekend train collision identified as Centralia resident
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating a deadly weekend collision between a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train near Sturgeon, about 22 miles north of Columbia. Saturday night’s crash happened at about 11, killing the motorist. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer tells 939 the Eagle that the...
KOMU
Autopsy results released for Camdenton attorney
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office has released autopsy results for a Camdenton attorney who was reported missing over the summer. A medical examiner from Springfield, Missouri, ruled Brian Byrd's manner of death as suicide, the sheriff's office said Monday. The autopsy found that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
An early morning crash leaves one dead in Pulaski County
PULASKI, COUNTY, Mo.- One teenager has died following a crash in Pulaski County, Missouri, early Sunday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 2:00 am on I44 eastbound. The crash occurred when the teenager’s car hit the rear of a box truck. The driver was pronounced dead on the […]
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
KMZU
Driver hospitalized after vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A vehicle collision injured a Stover resident, early Saturday. Highway Patrol says Justin Schultz, 38, was south on Route 135, north of Blackberry Patch Road in Morgan County as another vehicle entered the roadway. Schultz's vehicle was hit. He received transportation to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
