Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Jefferson City Council officially recognizes historically Black 'foot district'

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council approved a proposal Monday night to recognize an area of town known as the foot district as an official historic legacy district, the first designation of its kind for the city. "This is a big deal," said Council Member Laura Ward, who...
KOMU

Columbia City Council approves removal of city trash bags

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents will be able to use any trash bag for curbside pickup, starting Dec. 6. This comes after the Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change the original ordinance requiring residents with curbside pickup to use trash bags with the city logo. The city of...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City election filing period begins Tuesday in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Elections for Jefferson City offices will begin on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the Boone Bancroft Room at City Hall, located at 320 E. McCarty Street. The filing period will remain open throughout City Hall's regular business hours, and will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Candidates will appear on the ballot in the order filed.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed

Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Capital City principal named superintendent for Blair Oaks

JEFFERSON CITY - The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced Ben Meldrum as its next superintendent of schools Monday. Meldrum officially begins July 1. He will be involved in school preparations as time permits, the district said. Currently, Meldrum is the head principal at Capital City High School, where he...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Investigation continues at passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office surveyed the scene Monday where a Centralia man died after a collision with a train on Saturday night. The office flew a drone over train tracks to get a more complete image of the crossing. The collision between a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train happened near the intersection of Jennings Road and Keil Road.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Jack’s Memory Tree lights up Jefferson City!

Thanks to everyone who joined us this evening to come together at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens for the lighting of Jack’s Memory Tree. The tree honors the memory of Jack Steppleman who was Jefferson City’s ‘Mr. Christmas’. His big Christmas decorations delighted Jefferson Citians for years. Thanks to Reid Millard, Jeff Hilke and the whole team for the invitation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959

Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision

CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Malfunctioning appliance causes Jefferson City house fire

A malfunctioning appliance causes a house fire on Jefferson City’s eastside. Firefighters were called to the home in the 400 block of Atchison Street on Friday. When they arrived, heavy black smoke was coming from the front door and basement. Crews entered the home through the basement and quickly extinguished the fire.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Autopsy results released for Camdenton attorney

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office has released autopsy results for a Camdenton attorney who was reported missing over the summer. A medical examiner from Springfield, Missouri, ruled Brian Byrd's manner of death as suicide, the sheriff's office said Monday. The autopsy found that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
KOLR10 News

An early morning crash leaves one dead in Pulaski County

PULASKI, COUNTY, Mo.- One teenager has died following a crash in Pulaski County, Missouri, early Sunday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 2:00 am on I44 eastbound. The crash occurred when the teenager’s car hit the rear of a box truck. The driver was pronounced dead on the […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

Driver hospitalized after vehicle collision

MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A vehicle collision injured a Stover resident, early Saturday. Highway Patrol says Justin Schultz, 38, was south on Route 135, north of Blackberry Patch Road in Morgan County as another vehicle entered the roadway. Schultz's vehicle was hit. He received transportation to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

