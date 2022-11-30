ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horsham, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT to begin roundabout safety improvement project in Milford, Richland townships

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that construction will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a project to improve safety by constructing a roundabout at the Old Bethlehem Pike and Portzer Road Intersection in Milford and Richland townships, Bucks County. Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will reconfigure the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Update: Missing Montgomery County man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT to host job fairs for open positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Centurion

Bucks County’s Increase in Carjackings and Vehicle Theft

With the number of stolen vehicles increasing over 100 percent in Philadelphia alone, the influx of crime has also found its way into many of the major city’s surrounding neighborhoods in recent months. Just this past September, Kerri Hampshire of Northeast Philadelphia was returning to her car after a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Riding trails has been an eye-opener

I am in favor of the Neshaminy Greenway Trail. I have been on the Doylestown Bike and Hike Committee for over 10 years. I am presently on the CADC for the ongoing feasibility study for the section of the Greenway Trail between 611 and 263 on the Warwick side of Valley Road, and I have been a Park and Recreation Committee member in Buckingham for 26 years.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Crews Battle Overnight House Fire in Delaware County

Authorities say they’re investigating a house fire that broke early Sunday morning in Delaware County. Firefighters were called to the home on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township shortly after midnight. Initial reports said people may have been trapped inside the three-story house, officials said. The...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Pursue Tire Dumping Leads; Park Closed

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove Police Department detectives have spent the past 48 hours investigating new leads in the dumping of about 200 rubber vehicle tires on grounds and in the pond at the township’s Ringing Rocks Park, police Chief Richard Bell said Friday (Dec. 3, 2022). He’s hopeful their work will result in the identification of a suspect or suspects in the incident, he added.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA

