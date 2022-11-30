I am in favor of the Neshaminy Greenway Trail. I have been on the Doylestown Bike and Hike Committee for over 10 years. I am presently on the CADC for the ongoing feasibility study for the section of the Greenway Trail between 611 and 263 on the Warwick side of Valley Road, and I have been a Park and Recreation Committee member in Buckingham for 26 years.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO