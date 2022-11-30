Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
In Appreciation of J.T. RealmutoIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Plan Sends Bus a New DirectionGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
buckscountyherald.com
PennDOT to begin roundabout safety improvement project in Milford, Richland townships
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that construction will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a project to improve safety by constructing a roundabout at the Old Bethlehem Pike and Portzer Road Intersection in Milford and Richland townships, Bucks County. Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will reconfigure the...
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 309 near Interstate 78
A tractor trailer rolled over on Route 309 near Interstate 78 Monday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky tweeted just before 7 a.m. Monday that the tractor trailer flipped over on Route 309 near Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township. A photo shows...
abc27.com
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
buckscountyherald.com
PennDOT to host job fairs for open positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.
A look into SEPTA’s new transit systems proposed for the Philadelphia suburbs
SEPTA is proposing an overhaul to bus lines across the Philadelphia region — they’re calling it “Bus Revolution.”. SEPTA wants to eliminate some local bus routes that run infrequently, for faster service on major lines. SEPTA officials say the proposal will allow more routes to run every 15 minutes or better, seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Centurion
Bucks County’s Increase in Carjackings and Vehicle Theft
With the number of stolen vehicles increasing over 100 percent in Philadelphia alone, the influx of crime has also found its way into many of the major city’s surrounding neighborhoods in recent months. Just this past September, Kerri Hampshire of Northeast Philadelphia was returning to her car after a...
Police: Speeding driver dies in Mayfair collision after going through red light
Police say the driver of a 2004 Acura was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and went through a red light.
buckscountyherald.com
Riding trails has been an eye-opener
I am in favor of the Neshaminy Greenway Trail. I have been on the Doylestown Bike and Hike Committee for over 10 years. I am presently on the CADC for the ongoing feasibility study for the section of the Greenway Trail between 611 and 263 on the Warwick side of Valley Road, and I have been a Park and Recreation Committee member in Buckingham for 26 years.
Norristown Times Herald
Chester County man jailed for DUI crash that injured others in New Hanover
NORRISTOWN — A Chester County man was jailed after he admitted to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and causing a two-vehicle head-on crash in New Hanover that seriously injured two men in the second vehicle. David Alexander Kaeck, 39, of the unit block off Charles Street, Malvern, was...
phillyvoice.com
Lucky, the abandoned dog found on SEPTA tracks, is making progress at Penn's veterinary hospital
Lucky, the paralyzed dog found last week on the SEPTA train tracks near Lawndale Station in Montgomery County, underwent his first therapy session Monday and was fitted for a harness, according to Philly Rescue Angels, the nonprofit organization that spearheaded his rescue. The pitbull mix no longer is in the...
NBC Philadelphia
Jim's South St. Reveals Extent of Damage After Fire Closed Popular Cheesesteak Shop
One of the most well-known places for a cheesesteak in Philadelphia is still out of commission after a fire tore through the South Street shop five months ago. Jim’s South St. cheesesteak and hoagie shop revealed the extent of damage with photos posted on their Twitter account Saturday. “As...
Car crashes into home, catches fire in Gloucester Township
The vehicle hit the main gas line and caught on fire. The homeowner quickly put out that fire, possibly preventing an explosion.
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
NBC Philadelphia
Crews Battle Overnight House Fire in Delaware County
Authorities say they’re investigating a house fire that broke early Sunday morning in Delaware County. Firefighters were called to the home on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township shortly after midnight. Initial reports said people may have been trapped inside the three-story house, officials said. The...
fox29.com
Community comes together after car smashes through beloved family deli in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Loyal customers of Bocella’s Deli in Havertown are rallying around the family who has owned it these last 15 years. Surveillance video showed the terrifying moments an SUV slammed through the front of the deli last week. Police said the driver is an 82-year-old woman. Owner...
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
sanatogapost.com
Police Pursue Tire Dumping Leads; Park Closed
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove Police Department detectives have spent the past 48 hours investigating new leads in the dumping of about 200 rubber vehicle tires on grounds and in the pond at the township’s Ringing Rocks Park, police Chief Richard Bell said Friday (Dec. 3, 2022). He’s hopeful their work will result in the identification of a suspect or suspects in the incident, he added.
fox29.com
'Epic Philly comeback': Jim's Steaks gives update after devastating fire closes beloved shop
PHILADELPHIA - It's been more than four months since a fire ripped through Jim's Steaks, causing a South Street staple to temporarily shut its doors. Smoke billowed from the building on a Friday morning in July as firefighters battled the multi-alarm blaze from inside and outside the building. The Philadelphia...
Comments / 0