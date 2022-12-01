Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
The Largest Bookstore In Central Oregon Is Every Book Nerd’s Paradise
It’s that time of year where people like to get warm and cozy and hunker down for the evening on the couch with a good book. If you are in need of a book to read and enjoy supporting local business, then look no further than Big Story Bookstore, located near downtown Bend Oregon.
KTVZ
Brooks Resources chooses Bend man’s winning photo for 2023 wall calendar
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual tradition of a wall calendar featuring an iconic image of Central Oregon has been released. Last year was the first time the company held a photo contest for the featured image, and its success encouraged them to issue another contest for the 2023 edition.
gonomad.com
Bend and Mount Bachelor, Oregon
Mount Bachelor in Bend Oregon: The Big Mountain We Didn’t Know About. “Had you ever heard of Bend Oregon before you went out there?” asked a radio interviewer after my trip to the state in March 2012. Yes, I answered, Bend had been on my radar for several...
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
KTVZ
The lineup for the 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert season is already being announced
The Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced Monday that the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are set to play at the Old Mill District venue in early September of next year. They already announced that Death Cab for Cutie is coming in June, and promise more announcements soon - like one later this week - having learned a lot this busy summer about what folks here want to hear and see.
bendmagazine.com
Hiatus Roosevelt Development Debuts in Bend’s Old Mill District
A seven-home development in Bend’s Old Mill District went on sale early October, adding a handful of compact, high-performance, energy-efficient homes to the market. The Hiatus Roosevelt project by Hiatus Homes includes three 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath homes with fully finished garages (one with a lofted one-bedroom ADU) and four 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath homes homes with detached garages featuring lofted one-bedroom ADUs.
Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort
A ski malfunction led two Bend men skiing the backcountry near Todd Lake to call for help Friday evening, prompting a rescue effort that took the rest of the night, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz has closed, is selling everything inside
A popular downtown Bend restaurant has closed its doors after more than 13 years. Owners were selling everything inside on Thursday. Joolz served Middle Eastern and Lebanese-influenced food. It closed the location on Wall Street in June. On its Facebook page, owner Juli Hamdan cited staffing issues, saying they'd lost...
bendsource.com
New Steakhouse for Cascade Village
Steak lovers have a new place to check out while doing their holiday shopping in Bend. Blacksteer Steakhouse and Saloon had its soft opening on Black Friday. It's located in the former Jonny Carino's location on Highway 97 in Bend, in the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Menu items include classic,...
centraloregondaily.com
Injured hiker rescued at Smith Rock State Park
On Saturday at about 1:35 PM, Deschutes County 911 received a 911 call from an injured hiker at Smith Rock State Park. The hiker had slipped and fallen on the Misery Ridge Trail. The hiker had injured her ankle and could not get back to the parking lot without assistance.
Jan. 30 plea date set for Redmond man accused of murder in May killing of Cloverdale woman
A Jan. 30 plea-entry date was set Monday for a 22-year-old Redmond man accused of second-degree murder in the killing of a Cloverdale woman late last May, after a disagreement over his ability to aid in his own defense was resolved, at least for the time being. The post Jan. 30 plea date set for Redmond man accused of murder in May killing of Cloverdale woman appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep
A Bend woman was arrested for DUII after police say she drove over two parking lot islands, hit a Jeep Wrangler and then hid in the bushes before being captured with the help of a drone Thursday night. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. Bend Police say officers responded to...
kbnd.com
Horses Escape Pasture During Dispute East of Bend
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies say a dispute east of Bend resulted in more than $50,000 in damage. Brandon Hoff was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night. Investigators say the 32-yeear-old from Bend fought with another man at an Erickson Road property, then crashed his SUV into several parked cars, a shed door and fence. DCSO says a number of horses escaped their pasture, due to the damage. They were later corralled by their owner.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD will not enforce new camping code; Officers will be last resort
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
Bend police release video of Safeway mass shooter
A new string of video gathered by Bend police on Aug. 28, the day of the mass shooting at a Safeway, was released Thursday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care
After three days of testimony, a Jefferson County judge on Thursday convicted a Madras woman and her adult son on several counts of physically abusing two foster children, a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy placed in their care, District Attorney Steven Leriche said. The post Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care appeared first on KTVZ.
Update: Missing Bend 16-year-old has been found, police say
Bend police said early Tuesday that a missing 16-year-old Bend girl had been found. The post Update: Missing Bend 16-year-old has been found, police say appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
