DECEMBER 4, 2022 — No. 22-ranked and Conference USA champion UTSA will make its third consecutive and fourth overall bowl game appearance when it travels to Orlando, Florida, to face No. 23 Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday, December 16. Kickoff is set 2 p.m. at Exploria Stadium and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO