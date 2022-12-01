ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTSA distributes $4.2 million to aid students in final semester of relief funding program

DECEMBER 5, 2022 — UTSA dispersed $4.2 million to support 7,120 Roadrunners enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. The funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), a federal program designed to provide emergency financial aid grants to students who have faced significant unexpected expenses and are experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This latest round marks the end of HEERF funding.
No. 22 UTSA to face No. 23 Troy in Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on December 16

DECEMBER 4, 2022 — No. 22-ranked and Conference USA champion UTSA will make its third consecutive and fourth overall bowl game appearance when it travels to Orlando, Florida, to face No. 23 Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday, December 16. Kickoff is set 2 p.m. at Exploria Stadium and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
