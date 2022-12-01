ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Bluegrass Tuesdays resumes after relocating to Kendall Square

The six-piece bluegrass band on stage at Lily P's Fried Chicken and Oysters in Kendall Square last Tuesday featured virtuoso musicians who’ve toured the world. But as their set progressed, many members of the audience took out their own instruments and headed towards the other side of the venue to start a jam session.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Audrey gets really tawdry with Ryan Landry at the 'Little Shop' controls

The din of conversation and Christmas cheer fills the Lithuanian Citizens Association Hall in South Boston. The space, filled with folks and teeming with decorations galore, feels like a not-so-corporate holiday party just getting revved up. There’s a wall with a giant Grinch on it in the back of the room where small groups mill about and, in the front, there’s a stage flanked with multiple performance areas. On the left side of the stage there’s a building and a window that mimics a store front and to the right there’s an area with microphones for three.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy