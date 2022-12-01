The din of conversation and Christmas cheer fills the Lithuanian Citizens Association Hall in South Boston. The space, filled with folks and teeming with decorations galore, feels like a not-so-corporate holiday party just getting revved up. There’s a wall with a giant Grinch on it in the back of the room where small groups mill about and, in the front, there’s a stage flanked with multiple performance areas. On the left side of the stage there’s a building and a window that mimics a store front and to the right there’s an area with microphones for three.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO