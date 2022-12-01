ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Rutgers women's basketball faces Illinois in 2nd conference matchup

The Rutgers women’s basketball team will head back on the road to face off against Illinois for its second Big Ten matchup of the season. In their first conference battle, the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 0-1) fell to Ohio State 82-70 on C. Vivian Stringer Day. The Fighting Illini (7-2,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

