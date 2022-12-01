ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Rutgers women's basketball faces Illinois in 2nd conference matchup

The Rutgers women’s basketball team will head back on the road to face off against Illinois for its second Big Ten matchup of the season. In their first conference battle, the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 0-1) fell to Ohio State 82-70 on C. Vivian Stringer Day. The Fighting Illini (7-2,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Targum

These tips will help any new student survive finals season

Finals season is finally upon us. The usually busy streets of New Brunswick are emptying by the day as students are cramming into the library, determined to ingest all the knowledge they can before facing their final exams. This weird in-between period amid Thanksgiving and winter break can leave many...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

