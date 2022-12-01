ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Applying for Social Security in 2023? 3 Things You Need to Know

After paying into Social Security for decades, you're finally ready to start getting some money back in 2023. Congratulations! Signing up for benefits is a big step for many seniors, but it can also be a little confusing. Here are three things you ought to know before you apply for Social Security next year.
CBS Miami

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
MARGATE, FL
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
The Oklahoman

Savvy Senior: How to buy over-the-counter hearing aids

DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: I’m interested in getting some of the new over-the-counter hearing aids that just became available a few month ago. Can you offer any tips to help me with this?. — Straining to Hear. DEAR STRAINING: The new FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids that started rolling...

