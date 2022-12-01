Having played six games in the 2022-23 season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team looks to be at the point where they are figuring things out. The Bullfrogs put together one of their most complete games of the year in their first official home game on Monday night against the El Dorado Cougars. Behind an outstanding defensive performance and an offense that got stronger as the game progressed, Bret Harte defeated El Dorado 54-26 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

