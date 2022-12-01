Jackson launches lower-cost version of Rob Cavestany's none-more-metal signature Pro Series guitar

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Old Blood Noise Endeavors debuts a "true reverse effect" with the BL-44 Reverse pedal
The psychedelic stompbox allows you to manipulate time backwards with a clock slider to change speeds on the fly. Old Blood Noise Endeavors can usually be relied upon to add some innovative weirdness to the pedal world, and its latest, the BL-44 Reverse, is no exception. OBNE has taken the...
Guitar World Magazine
Jamie Lenman names 10 guitarists who shaped his sound
The ex-Reuben mastermind and UK alt-rock hero names his faves – from grunge and prog icons to a guitar teacher known only as “The Egg”. UK singer-songwriter Jamie Lenman made his name with noughties cult alt-rock trio Reuben, but his solo career has demonstrated his enviable ability to turn his hand to just about any musical genre.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Led Zeppelin’s Worst Concert Lasted Less Than an Hour, and They Never Returned to the Country Where It Happened
Led Zeppelin's worst concert ensured they never came close to returning to the country where it happened.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Why American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Has Gone Back To Sellers To Give Them More Money
History's programming lineup has included some truly memorable — for better or worse — titles, from "Pawn Stars" to "Ancient Aliens." When looking at the channel's offerings as a whole, "American Pickers" is undeniably among the very best. Week after week since 2010, the show's hosts have ventured across much of the continental United States with antiques of all shapes, sizes, ages, and uses on their minds. After all, what better way to understand humanity's history than through the inventions of yesteryear that played a role in bringing us to the modern day?
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Net Worth: Billionaire Status in Danger? Rapper Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit after Bacardi Rejects Buyout Offer
Jay-Z and Bacardi partnered up for cognac D'Usse back in 2012, but it appears that the partnership has now soured, and allegations have been thrown around. As per recent developments in Jay-Z and Bacardi's feud, the rapper offered to buy out the liquor company for $1.5 billion, but his offer was rejected-which has caused him to raise an eyebrow.
I'm a live shopping host who sells vintage luxury bags. I've already earned over $2 million in sales this year.
Kimberly Balance is a live shopping host on TikTok, Instagram, and Whatnot and makes millions in revenue per year. Here's her story.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
Man finds pricey $40K platinum diamond ring on the beach: successfully locates rightful owner and returns the ring
Joseph Cook loves metal detecting and sharing his adventures and his successes with his social media followers on TikTok and Instagram. So when he found a diamond and platinum ring worth $40K, he couldn't wait to share the news.
Apple Music offers a chance to sing with your favorites
Apple Music wants to help you and your friends sing along to your favorite songs with a new feature it's rolling out just as people gather for end-of-year parties
Canon ambassador Eliška Sky explores everyday issues through surreal images
Czech-born and London-based photographer and visual artist Eliška Sky creates bold, beautiful, thought-provoking work
Guitar World Magazine
Supro Royale 1932R 1x12 combo review
For players looking for a true tube amp with maximum clean headroom and impressive volume output, the Supro Royale delivers a great range of tones on its own or as the foundation of a pedal-driven platform. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Comments / 0