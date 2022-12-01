ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jackson launches lower-cost version of Rob Cavestany's none-more-metal signature Pro Series guitar

By Jackson Maxwell
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago
Guitar World Magazine

Jamie Lenman names 10 guitarists who shaped his sound

The ex-Reuben mastermind and UK alt-rock hero names his faves – from grunge and prog icons to a guitar teacher known only as “The Egg”. UK singer-songwriter Jamie Lenman made his name with noughties cult alt-rock trio Reuben, but his solo career has demonstrated his enviable ability to turn his hand to just about any musical genre.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Looper

Why American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Has Gone Back To Sellers To Give Them More Money

History's programming lineup has included some truly memorable — for better or worse — titles, from "Pawn Stars" to "Ancient Aliens." When looking at the channel's offerings as a whole, "American Pickers" is undeniably among the very best. Week after week since 2010, the show's hosts have ventured across much of the continental United States with antiques of all shapes, sizes, ages, and uses on their minds. After all, what better way to understand humanity's history than through the inventions of yesteryear that played a role in bringing us to the modern day?
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Guitar World Magazine

Supro Royale 1932R 1x12 combo review

For players looking for a true tube amp with maximum clean headroom and impressive volume output, the Supro Royale delivers a great range of tones on its own or as the foundation of a pedal-driven platform. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar

The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.

