R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
WFMZ-TV Online

UGI says sale of French energy-marketing business will not happen in 1Q

UGI Inc. will not sell its French energy-marketing business in the first quarter of 2023, the company has announced. The Montgomery County-based utility said talks with the potential buyer have been "discontinued," leading to what UGI called a "delay in exiting this business." In October, UGI announced the sale of...

