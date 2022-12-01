Read full article on original website
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Morning Forecast: December 6, 2022
Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide …. Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide Children's patients. Columbus police chief responds after officer seen …. Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VOrj0o. Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses. Columbus limits guns,...
Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses
Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VC836E. Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VC836E. Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide …. Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide Children's patients. Columbus police chief responds after officer seen …. Columbus police chief...
Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief. The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to […]
Westerville light show dazzles for a good cause
Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson Jr. two …. Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson Jr. two years after shooting. The Spectrum: U.S. Senate passes bill protecting …. The Spectrum: U.S. Senate passes bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriage. Connecting with COSI: Inside Doc McStuffins and interacting …. Storm...
Police host ‘Cram a Cruiser’ event for children affected by homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police hosted its second annual “Cram A Cruiser” event, a toy giveaway for children and families of homicide victims. This year, CPD gave toys away to more than 70 families affected by a violent tragedy. Each kid got to choose a toy from the police cruisers packed […]
CPD investigating hit-and-run with scooter rider
A 20-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was hit and hospitalized in the South Campus area when he was struck by a small dark sedan. A 20-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was hit and hospitalized in the South Campus area when he was struck by a small dark sedan.
Cars set on fire in Northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight in a northwest apartment complex in Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson Jr. two years after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday marks two years since Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by now retired Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade. Every day since, Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne, has worked to keep her son’s memory alive. “Casey was full of life, full of love. His siblings, that’s all he cared about. […]
Measles has now infected partially vaccinated kids in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are now 56 confirmed cases of measles in Columbus and central Ohio — including in two partially vaccinated children. As of Monday afternoon, Columbus Public Health confirmed there are 56 cases in its measles outbreak dashboard, up from 50 reported Friday. The continued spread comes after last week’s announcements that […]
Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide Children’s patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A chance encounter between two little boys both being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has blossomed into a friendship. This story of this chance encounter starts back in October of 2022. Brady Martin, a 10-year-old from Canal Winchester was wrapping up a chemotherapy appointment when his family met a little boy […]
Man sentenced to at least 25 years in prison after March police shootout on I-71
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was accused of getting in a shootout with police on Interstate 71 in March has been sentenced to prison. Jonathon Myers, who was charged with multiple counts including three of attempted murder, has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison, according to a release from Delaware […]
CPD investigating separate pedestrian, car collisions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a pair of accidents involving a pedestrian being struck by a car over the weekend. At around 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening, a person was hit while attempting to cross Livingston Avenue at the intersection of Brookway Road in the Eastmoor area. The CPD report stated […]
Columbus gas prices continue to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus gas prices are continuing the downward trend heading into the final month of the calendar year. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.29, which is 15.9 cents lower than the previous week. It is also nearly 58 cents lower than […]
Overnight fire destroys lower level of apartment building in Southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight fire destroyed the lower level of an apartment building on the southeast side of Columbus. Posts Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a two-story apartment building on Prince George Drive in Glenbrook. Firefighters at the scene said the fire started in a lower-level unit, which is […]
Police identify man killed in Northwest Side shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the 18-year-old man who died after being found in a car with a gunshot wound Saturday night near Dublin. At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, CPD officers went to the intersection of Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive responding to an accident. At the scene, the officers […]
Soggy & mild week ahead for Columbus area
It turned out to be a fair start to the work week with temps running a few degrees above normal in the upper 40s today. Tonight as warmer and more moist air moves northbound, temps are only going to drop a few degrees into the lower 40s to upper 30s outside of town tonight.
Bubbly Hall food and retail space opening in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A new food and retail hall is opening in New Albany this month with several local food vendors, a liquor bar, a boutique and an event space. Spanning 15,000 square feet, Bubbly Hall is opening by the new year within New Albany’s International Business Park at 6031 Central College Road. […]
Buckeyes to play Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinals
OSU head coach Ryan Day held a press conference at 3 p.m. Sunday to discuss the Buckeyes playoff matchup. You can watch it in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes found out they will play in the College Football Playoff and go to Atlanta on New Year’s […]
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
Ohio State up to No. 3 in new AP women’s basketball poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After keeping its unbeaten record intact with a ranked win and a conference win, the Ohio State Buckeyes are into December as a top three team in women’s college basketball. Ohio State (8-0, 1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new AP poll after defeating No. 18 Louisville 96-77 on […]
