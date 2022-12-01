ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: December 6, 2022

Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide …. Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide Children's patients. Columbus police chief responds after officer seen …. Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VOrj0o. Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses. Columbus limits guns,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses

Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VC836E. Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VC836E. Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide …. Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide Children's patients. Columbus police chief responds after officer seen …. Columbus police chief...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville light show dazzles for a good cause

Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson Jr. two …. Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson Jr. two years after shooting. The Spectrum: U.S. Senate passes bill protecting …. The Spectrum: U.S. Senate passes bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriage. Connecting with COSI: Inside Doc McStuffins and interacting …. Storm...
NBC4 Columbus

CPD investigating hit-and-run with scooter rider

A 20-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was hit and hospitalized in the South Campus area when he was struck by a small dark sedan. A 20-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was hit and hospitalized in the South Campus area when he was struck by a small dark sedan.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cars set on fire in Northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight in a northwest apartment complex in Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Measles has now infected partially vaccinated kids in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are now 56 confirmed cases of measles in Columbus and central Ohio — including in two partially vaccinated children. As of Monday afternoon, Columbus Public Health confirmed there are 56 cases in its measles outbreak dashboard, up from 50 reported Friday. The continued spread comes after last week’s announcements that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD investigating separate pedestrian, car collisions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a pair of accidents involving a pedestrian being struck by a car over the weekend. At around 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening, a person was hit while attempting to cross Livingston Avenue at the intersection of Brookway Road in the Eastmoor area. The CPD report stated […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices continue to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus gas prices are continuing the downward trend heading into the final month of the calendar year. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.29, which is 15.9 cents lower than the previous week. It is also nearly 58 cents lower than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in Northwest Side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the 18-year-old man who died after being found in a car with a gunshot wound Saturday night near Dublin. At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, CPD officers went to the intersection of Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive responding to an accident. At the scene, the officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Soggy & mild week ahead for Columbus area

It turned out to be a fair start to the work week with temps running a few degrees above normal in the upper 40s today. Tonight as warmer and more moist air moves northbound, temps are only going to drop a few degrees into the lower 40s to upper 30s outside of town tonight.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bubbly Hall food and retail space opening in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A new food and retail hall is opening in New Albany this month with several local food vendors, a liquor bar, a boutique and an event space. Spanning 15,000 square feet, Bubbly Hall is opening by the new year within New Albany’s International Business Park at 6031 Central College Road. […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State up to No. 3 in new AP women’s basketball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After keeping its unbeaten record intact with a ranked win and a conference win, the Ohio State Buckeyes are into December as a top three team in women’s college basketball. Ohio State (8-0, 1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new AP poll after defeating No. 18 Louisville 96-77 on […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy