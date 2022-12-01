ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

S.Africa's Ramaphosa in talks with ANC as future hangs in balance

By JUSTIN TALLIS, Saawmiet MOOS, Susan NJANJI and Zama LUTHULI
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1Oq0_0jTaiqUf00
Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled a scheduled appearance before parliament Thursday /AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in talks with South Africa's ruling party late Thursday as pressure mounted for him to quit or be forced from office over a cash burglary at his farm that he allegedly covered up.

Ramaphosa "is looking at a number of options and... consulting with a number of role players" in the African National Congress (ANC), presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya told journalists.

The talks were unfolding on the eve of an emergency session of the party's decision-making body to discuss the escalating crisis.

"All options are on the table," Magwenya said.

He said an announcement from Ramaphosa was "imminent", without adding when exactly it would be made.

But the president was not "panicking" and his decision would not be "rushed", Magwenya said.

It would be made in the interest of the country and the government's "stability".

The national currency, the rand, fell nearly three percent earlier as Ramaphosa cancelled a scheduled question-and-answer session in parliament following publication of a report into the scandal.

A group representing business organisations expressed "serious concern" that Ramaphosa may have "transgressed various laws".

"This is a significant crisis for our country and poses high risks that will see further erosion of confidence," said Business Unity South Africa.

Opposition politicians and critics of Ramaphosa fired a volley of demands that he resign.

- Impeachment risk -

Ramaphosa has been under fire since June, when a former spy boss filed a complaint with the police, alleging Ramaphosa had hidden a burglary at his farm at Phala Phala in northeastern South Africa from the authorities.

Instead, he allegedly organised for the robbers to be kidnapped and bribed into silence.

The vast sum stashed at the farm has cast a dark shadow over Ramaphosa's bid to portray himself as graft-free after the corruption-stained era of Jacob Zuma.

A three-person inquiry on Wednesday submitted a report to parliament in which it concluded Ramaphosa "may have committed" serious violations and misconduct.

The report will be examined by parliament on December 6.

That debate could open the way to a vote on impeaching Ramaphosa -- a term that in South Africa means to remove from office.

Ramaphosa, in his submission to the panel, steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

But the scandal, complete with details of more than half-a-million dollars stashed beneath farm cushions, has come at the worst possible moment for him.

On December 16, he contests elections for the ANC presidency -- a position that also holds the key to staying on as national president.

The ANC said in a statement that its National Executive Committee would hold urgent talks at 1200 GMT Friday.

Ramaphosa took office at the helm of Africa's most industrialised economy in 2018 promising to root out corruption which had taken root in state institutions.

He now risks becoming the third ANC leader forced out since the party came to power after the end of apartheid in 1994.

Impeachment means the removal of a sitting president through a vote supported by at least two-thirds of lawmakers.

Grave violation of the constitution, serious misconduct or inability to perform the functions of office are the permitted grounds for an impeachment motion.

Ramaphosa's predecessor Zuma dodged four impeachment votes until his ANC party forced him to resign over graft in 2018.

The ANC also forced Thabo Mbeki out of office in 2008 in the middle of a power struggle.

- Cash in sofa -

South Africans have been riveted by details from the investigation, particularly over $580,000 in cash stolen from beneath sofa cushions at the president's ranch.

The sum was payment made by a Sudanese citizen who had bought buffaloes.

Farm staff initially locked the money in an office safe, said Ramaphosa.

But a manager then decided that the "safest place" to store it would be under the cushions of a sofa inside Ramaphosa's residence at the farm, he said.

Ramaphosa said accusations against him were "without any merit" and asked the panel not to take the matter "any further".

But the panel concluded that Ramaphosa had failed to report the theft directly to police, acted in a way inconsistent with his office and exposed himself to a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business, it said.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cyril Ramaphosa: South African leader leaves future in ANC hands

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said his fate is in his party's hands, in his first comments since an official report on a scandal over money stolen from his farm. Opponents have called for his resignation after a panel of legal experts concluded he may have broken the law.
AFP

S.African leader braces to head off impeachment threat

Cyril Ramaphosa may have insisted over the weekend he will not resign, but the South African president still faces a parliamentary vote Tuesday that could lead to his impeachment. On Tuesday the report will go before parliament to be examined and there will be a vote on whether to launch an impeachment process against the president.
The Associated Press

Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
AFP

S. Africa's scandal-hit president 'not resigning': spokesman

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, embroiled in scandal and under threat of impeachment, has no intention of resigning and will fight both politically and judicially, his spokesman said Saturday. "President Ramaphosa is not resigning based on a flawed report, neither is he stepping aside," his spokesman Vincent Magwenya said.
CNN

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa resists calls to resign

After days of speculation, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looks set to fight calls for his resignation despite a damning report that found he could have covered up the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars at his private game farm.
US News and World Report

South Africa's Ramaphosa Says ANC Executive to Decide His Fate

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday it was up to the governing party's national executive to decide his future in the face of allegations of misconduct against him, a day after his spokesman said he would not resign. Ramaphosa, who said he would attend an executive...
Jalopnik

Nigeria’s Presidential Jet Could Be Seized by Foreign Creditors

Nigeria’s Presidential Air Fleet could be a risk of being seized by foreign creditors. Punch NG is reporting that the executive air transport unit currently owes service providers for airworthiness upgrades made for the aircraft. Lawmakers also haven’t allocated the unit a high enough budget to receive scheduled updates to maintain airworthiness. As a consequence, service had been postponed to prevent the aircraft from being impounded. The situation has raised questions on whether foreign entities can seize government-owned planes, or whether they are immune as diplomatic property.
AFP

Liberian president's long stay abroad criticised

Liberian President George Weah's long absence from the country has raised eyebrows and prompted criticism, leading one opposition figure to ask if the West African nation is running on "autopilot". - 'Abandoning the entire country' - New York-born Timothy Weah is one of many people to hold US and Liberian nationality, with the countries maintaining close ties dating back to Americans' role in the creation of the West African state in the 19th century.
The Guardian

Nelson Mandela podcast illuminates rare side of anti-apartheid activist

Knowing him to be stickler for punctuality, American journalist Richard Stengel was never late for his meetings with Nelson Mandela. Well, just once. That was the day he woke up at home in Johannesburg to find that he had been robbed. Three hours of taped interviews with South Africa’s liberation hero had vanished during the night.
US News and World Report

Macron to Meet Iraq PM in Early 2023

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron plans to meet Iraq's prime minister in early 2023, Macron's office said on Sunday, adding that Paris would help Baghdad in its fight against attacks on its sovereignty. The French leader invited Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to France in early 2023, Macron's office said in...
AFP

Ukraine war shows Europe 'not strong enough': Finnish PM

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday offered a "brutally honest" assessment of Europe's capabilities in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine, stating bluntly that "we're not strong enough" to stand up to Moscow alone. "I must be very honest, brutally honest with you, Europe isn't strong enough right now.
AFP

Biden signs emergency law forcing rail unions to accept wages deal

US President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a rare intervention by Congress forcing freight rail unions to accept a salary deal, avoiding a possibly devastating strike -- but putting the pro-union Democrat in an awkward political position. The episode is awkward politically for Biden who frequently touts his pro-union credentials.
US News and World Report

Pakistan Ex-PM Khan Urges Government to Hold Talks Over Snap Polls

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the government to hold talks to decide a date for an early election to end an impasse that has stoked political instability since his ousting in April. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been leading a countrywide agitation, demanding...
The Independent

Botswana seeks permission to trade in rhino horn at global conference

Botswana is one of the two countries that have expressed a desire to trade in rhino horn ahead of the November 14-25, 2025 CITES conference of the parties (CoP19).The government, together with that of Namibia, wants to propose that their endangered white rhinos be moved from Appendix I to Appendix II in order for them to cash in on sales.Appendix I lists species that are the most endangered among Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)-listed animals and plants. These are species which are threatened with extinction. CITES prohibits international trade in specimens of...
US News and World Report

West African Leaders Plan Peacekeeping Force to Counter 'Coup Belt' Reputation

ABUJA (Reuters) - West African leaders said on Sunday they would establish a regional peacekeeping force to intervene in member states to help restore security and constitutional order in a region that has witnessed several coups in the past two years. West and Central Africa has made strides in the...
AFP

AFP

97K+
Followers
36K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy