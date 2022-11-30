ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Jurors started deliberating Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in the Trump Organizations criminal tax fraud trial, weighing charges that former President Donald Trumps company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Jan. 6 police officers honored with Congressional Gold Medals

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police officers who risked their lives on January 6 were honored Tuesday on Capitol Hill. The Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police departments were given the Congressional Gold Medal. Chief Robert Contee brought up his memories of the chaos that day and his officers who were beaten and bruised but who […]
Feds arrest former Miami Congressman David Rivera amid Venezuela probe

MIAMI – Federal authorities arrested ex-Rep. David Rivera, who represented parts of the Miami area in Congress from 2011 to 2013, on Monday, officials said. Rivera had been under scrutiny for receiving a $50 million consulting deal from the U.S. affiliate of Venezuela’s state-run oil company. Rivera, a...
