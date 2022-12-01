ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Nebraska reports 14th case of bird flu

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has reported another case of bird flu. The case, in Knox County, was in a small backyard flock consisting of both chickens and waterfowl. There were fewer than 10 birds affected. The department said in a news release that the birds have already been destroyed...
NEBRASKA STATE
State sets price limit on carbon credit trading

Each share of planet-warming emissions bought and sold in Washington’s forthcoming carbon market will cost between $22 and $81, the state announced Thursday. The final price of each credit will be determined by demand in next year’s emission-allowance auctions, a key program in Washington’s efforts to eliminate carbon pollution from its biggest industries.
WASHINGTON STATE

