Nebraska reports 14th case of bird flu
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has reported another case of bird flu. The case, in Knox County, was in a small backyard flock consisting of both chickens and waterfowl. There were fewer than 10 birds affected. The department said in a news release that the birds have already been destroyed...
Architects, accountants worry that ‘red tape reduction’ initiative goes too far
As Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte campaigned for the top administrative position in the state, he did so largely on his business bonafides, a tech entrepreneur who grew a nearly $1 billion business out of his home and into a tech hub. He parlayed that business experience and acumen into politics,...
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities
Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke about challenges and opportunities for bipartisanship at the University of Montana for the Mansfield Dialogues. (Provided by Andy Kemmis of the University of Montana) Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after...
State sets price limit on carbon credit trading
Each share of planet-warming emissions bought and sold in Washington’s forthcoming carbon market will cost between $22 and $81, the state announced Thursday. The final price of each credit will be determined by demand in next year’s emission-allowance auctions, a key program in Washington’s efforts to eliminate carbon pollution from its biggest industries.
