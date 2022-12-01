Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Russian regional deputies urge Putin to issue decree ending mobilisation
(Reuters) – Opposition representatives from five Russian regional councils have sent appeals urging President Vladimir Putin to issue a decree to end the partial military mobilisation he announced in September to boost Moscow’s invasion force in Ukraine. The Defence Ministry announced the end of the call-up of 300,000...
104.1 WIKY
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union’s 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling will feed into debate on whether the...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Special Report-In France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines
EPINAY-SOUS-SENART, France, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mohamed Assam went to buy groceries at a supermarket close to his home near Paris one April afternoon in 2020. By the time he returned, he had incurred more than 900 euros in fines for nine different infractions without once, he said, coming into contact with a police officer.
104.1 WIKY
Sudanese civilian parties, military sign framework deal for new political transition
KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan’s military and political parties signed a framework deal on Monday that provides for a two-year civilian-led transition towards elections and would end a standoff triggered by a coup in October 2021. The initial agreement would limit the military’s formal role to a security and defence council...
104.1 WIKY
Israeli PM, on Abu Akleh lawsuit, says no one will interrogate Israeli soldiers
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that no one would question Israeli soldiers, after Al Jazeera filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. “No one will interrogate IDF soldiers and no one will preach...
104.1 WIKY
Somali forces, clan militias capture strategic town from al Shabaab
MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somali forces and allied militias have pushed al Shabaab fighters out of a strategic town in central Somalia that the Islamist group has controlled for six years, officials and the African Union (AU) said on Tuesday. The government, backed by AU troops and clan militias, says...
104.1 WIKY
UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president will visit Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto...
104.1 WIKY
Mali’s Choguel Maiga reinstated as prime minister after medical leave
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Choguel Maiga will resume his role as Mali’s transitional prime minister on Monday after more than three months of medical leave, according to a decree read on state television on Sunday. Maiga was ordered by his doctor to rest in August after months of intense...
104.1 WIKY
Iran arrests 12 people linked to overseas agents – state media
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday arrested 12 people accused of being linked to overseas agents and planning “subversive action”, the elite force said in a statement, according to state media. “The members of this network, under the guidance of anti-revolutionary agents living in...
Chile to sign modernization of bilateral agreement with the EU next week
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's President Gabriel Boric said Tuesday that the minister of foreign affairs will travel to Brussels at the end of the week to sign a modernization of a bilateral agreement with the European Union.
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand plans law to require Facebook, Google to pay for news
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The New Zealand government said it will introduce a law that will require big online digital companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc to pay New Zealand media companies for the local news content that appears on their feeds. Minister of Broadcasting...
104.1 WIKY
Bulgaria presses doubters before vote on Schengen zone entry
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev on Monday said the Netherlands was opposing Bulgaria’s bid to join the EU’s passport-free Schengen travel region, ahead of a meeting of Europe’s home affairs ministers this week to discuss the matter. EU members states Bulgaria, Croatia and...
104.1 WIKY
Fuel runs short at South Korean petrol stations as union plans general strike alongside truckers
SEOUL (Reuters) – A nationwide strike by South Korean truckers has led nearly 100 petrol stations across the country to run dry, government data show, and a national trade union said it would launch a general strike on Tuesday in support of the drivers. The truckers’ strike over a...
Albanian opposition leader attacked during anti-govt protest
The leader of the Albanian opposition center-right Democratic Party has been attacked during an anti-government protest held near a summit of European Union leaders and their counterparts from the Western Balkans in the capital Tirana
104.1 WIKY
French prosecutors name Ukrainian suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
(Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Monday they have put a Ukrainian woman linked to the governor of Lebanon’s central bank under formal investigation as part of a cross-border probe into alleged fraud to the detriment of the Lebanese state. Anna Kosakova, with whom central bank governor Riad Salameh has...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden’s extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a “good start”, but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday. Sweden on Friday deported...
Comments / 0