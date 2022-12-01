Read full article on original website
Man killed in Delaware police shooting had previously fled from police, records show
The man killed by police following multiple carjackings and several shootouts on Friday had a number of previous run-ins with the law, including an incident where he fled from police, according to court records. Police identified 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman on Monday. He was fatally shot by police Friday morning in...
Berks jury finds Reading man guilty of killing a 17-year-old in the city
Dec. 5—A Reading man has been found guilty by a Berks County jury of the first-degree murder a 17-year-old male in the city. Robert I. Saintkitts, 27, of the 600 block of North Ninth Street was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges. He was returned to Berks County Prison to await sentencing.
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
Man shot in leg in Reading, police say
Dec. 6—A man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Locust Street, Reading police announced Monday night. The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division released the. following information:. At about 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Locust Street...
Watch: Store clerk opens fire on armed robbery suspect accused of crime rampage in Philadelphia, suburbs
DELAWARE COUNY - A Philadelphia man is accused of violent rampage that stretched into the suburbs and included a carjacking, home invasion and store robbery. Police say the spate of violence started Sunday around 8 p.m. when 22-year-old Zahkee Austin allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint on Germantown and W. Hunting Park avenues.
Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA
Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
Man arrested for brutal South Philly assault, robbery
On Nov. 7, Lance Ryan brutally assaulted and robbed a 54-year-old woman and 21-year-old man outside the Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
Husband, two others sent to prison for woman’s death
Three men were sentenced to state prison Monday, for supplying a pressed fentanyl pill that was made to look like Percocet that killed 40-year-old Amanda Shields of Falls Township two years ago. Ryan Shields, the victim’s husband, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison; Patric Hish, 33, of...
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses
Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
Wanted in Berks, December 4, 2022
Dec. 4----Jabar Hill, 24, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West OIey Street, is wanted on first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. Police said that on Nov. 5, Hill and other co-defendants were seen on video surveillance approaching someone in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading. Moments later, muzzle flashes were seen coming from where Hill was standing. A person was fatally wounded. Hill began running after the muzzle flashes and got into a vehicle. Hill was identified by witnesses as being the shooter.
Police: Man fatally shot near his home in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot in North Philadelphia on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 3100 block of North Hancock Street around 7:24 p.m. on Sunday night. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside
A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police
Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.
Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Pa. lawyer pleads guilty to stealing $1 million from his clients
A formerly prominent Chester County attorney has plead guilty to stealing over $1 million from clients, according to a story from The Daily Local News. Thomas Evan Schindler, 62, of Newlin Township, admitted in court that he had taken money from clients that he was not entitled to, and had in one case lied about where the money was.
$20,000 reward for details leading to arrest of man suspected in PPA employee shooting
Philadelphia police are asking the public to help identify and find a man they believe shot an on-duty Philadelphia Parking Authority officer last week. Police released images of the suspect Wednesday.
South Street jeweler convicted of selling fake Rolexes, concealing cash flow
A former South Street jeweler was convicted at trial of knowingly selling counterfeit Rolex watches and failing to report thousands of dollars in sales.
One Man Killed, Two Shot In Lancaster County: Police
A man has died after two men were shot in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Columbia Borough police were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Second Street at 10:46 a.m., according to a release by the department that afternoon. Upon...
