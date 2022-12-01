Dec. 4----Jabar Hill, 24, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West OIey Street, is wanted on first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. Police said that on Nov. 5, Hill and other co-defendants were seen on video surveillance approaching someone in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading. Moments later, muzzle flashes were seen coming from where Hill was standing. A person was fatally wounded. Hill began running after the muzzle flashes and got into a vehicle. Hill was identified by witnesses as being the shooter.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO