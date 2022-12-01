ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

YAHOO!

Berks jury finds Reading man guilty of killing a 17-year-old in the city

Dec. 5—A Reading man has been found guilty by a Berks County jury of the first-degree murder a 17-year-old male in the city. Robert I. Saintkitts, 27, of the 600 block of North Ninth Street was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges. He was returned to Berks County Prison to await sentencing.
READING, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN

Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
YAHOO!

Man shot in leg in Reading, police say

Dec. 6—A man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Locust Street, Reading police announced Monday night. The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division released the. following information:. At about 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Locust Street...
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA

Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Husband, two others sent to prison for woman’s death

Three men were sentenced to state prison Monday, for supplying a pressed fentanyl pill that was made to look like Percocet that killed 40-year-old Amanda Shields of Falls Township two years ago. Ryan Shields, the victim’s husband, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison; Patric Hish, 33, of...
MORRISVILLE, PA
SoJO 104.9

2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses

Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YAHOO!

Wanted in Berks, December 4, 2022

Dec. 4----Jabar Hill, 24, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West OIey Street, is wanted on first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. Police said that on Nov. 5, Hill and other co-defendants were seen on video surveillance approaching someone in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading. Moments later, muzzle flashes were seen coming from where Hill was standing. A person was fatally wounded. Hill began running after the muzzle flashes and got into a vehicle. Hill was identified by witnesses as being the shooter.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man fatally shot near his home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot in North Philadelphia on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 3100 block of North Hancock Street around 7:24 p.m. on Sunday night. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside

A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

