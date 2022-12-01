Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wxxv25.com
Picayune Maroon Tide celebrates second straight Gold Ball
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — If Picayune was to win its second straight gold ball, the Maroon Tide would have to take down West Point for the second straight year, and that’s exactly what the Maroon Tide did on Friday night. Picayune overcame an early 14-3 deficit, led by 5A...
wxxv25.com
Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church
Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
wxxv25.com
Dismembered body found in Pearl River County Saturday
According to our media partner the Sun Herald, a dismembered body was found in Pearl River County on Saturday morning. Deputies responded to an area on Burge and Reyer Road after receiving a call about human remains. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the body was identified as a...
WLOX
WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
wxxv25.com
Ninth annual Laying of the Wreaths Ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery
It was a heartwarming day at the Biloxi National Cemetery Saturday for the ninth annual Laying of the Wreaths Ceremony. Hundreds of volunteers showed their support for 27,000 veterans and their spouses laid to rest in the cemetery. Each year, volunteers unload three 18-wheelers full of wreaths and attach red...
ourmshome.com
An Action Movie Is Filming in Gulfport and You Could Be an Extra
An action-packed buddy movie loaded with intriguing twists and fascinating turns that revolve around a reluctant friendship is currently being filmed in Gulfport and you could be an extra cast member on the set. Morgan Casting has been tasked with recruiting stylish extras for the SAG-AFTRA action/buddy movie, “The Bounty...
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
wxxv25.com
Christmas on the Bayou hitting the water December 10th
A decorated fleet of boats will take the water this weekend. On Saturday, December 10th, more than 50 boaters will show off their holiday-themed vessels and take to the parade route. The parade begins at 6 p.m. from the Gulfport Lake Launch near the Bayou Vista Golf Course then cruises...
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms
Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
wxxv25.com
Pets participate in Pass Christian’s annual Pet Pawrade over the weekend
Pass Christian had their annual Pet Pawrade at the War Memorial Park. It’s a tradition to do the parade the day after Christmas in the Pass. Pet owners were able to get creative for a chance to win awards based on best dressed pet, pet handler, and best in show.
Woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi casino slot machine
It wasn’t the sound of Christmas bells, but the sound of a $1.1 million jackpot at a Mississippi casino that made one Alabama woman’s holiday weekend especially bright. The woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who...
Man accused of firing shotgun at Forrest County deputy
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Forrest County deputy in the Glendale community on Friday, December 2. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance on Scenic Drive. As the first deputy arrived at the scene, […]
wxxv25.com
Sheriff’s deputy drowns while canoeing on Adams Lake
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy drowned while canoeing at a lake at Windance this morning. Adams Lake lies between Windance and Lake Village Estates subdivisions in Harrison County. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson identified the deputy as Leroy Barnes, a transport deputy for the 1st and 2nd judicial courthouses.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines moving to the Republican party
A member of the Biloxi City Council is switching parties. Mississippi Republican Chairman Frank Bordeaux and elected leaders gathered at the Biloxi Visitors Center to welcome Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines to the Republican party. Councilman Gines says he’s switching from the Democratic party to the Republican party because...
wxxv25.com
Wiener Wonderland Christmas lights show returns to the Gulf Coast
A uniquely themed Christmas light show returns to Woolmarket: Wiener Wonderland. For the eighth year, the annual Christmas display of lighted dachshunds is bringing awareness to Tired Dog Rescue. News 25’s Sabria Reid has more from the light show.
wxxv25.com
UPDATE: Victim in single-car crash in Gulfport identified
A woman is dead after a single-car crash in Gulfport. The crash happened on Washington Avenue off of East Pass Road when the driver of the vehicle crashed into the side wall of First Missionary Baptist Church. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 50-year-old Brandon Galloway of Gulfport died at...
