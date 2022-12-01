Kermit Davis and the Ole Miss Rebels traveled north for Saturday's game in hopes of stealing back-to-back match-ups against the Memphis Tigers. Last season, Ole Miss came away with a 67-63 over Memphis at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. But Memphis wanted revenge. Played in front of a raucous, white-cladded 13,000-plus crowd of Memphis fans, this year's battle of I-55 came down to a dominant first-half stretch from Penny Hardaway's team, with the Tigers grabbing a crucial resume win over Ole Miss 68-57.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO