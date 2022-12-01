Read full article on original website
Ole Miss set to go in-home this evening with running back Dante Dowdell
Where there's a will there's a way and Ole Miss has found it. In between Friday night's state championship game and his departure for the Mississippi/Alabama Game practices on Tuesday, Ole Miss will squeak in an in-home visit with top 2023 running back Dante Dowdell on Monday. Ole Miss running...
Hugh Freeze reportedly poaching offensive assistant coach from SEC team
Hugh Freeze appears to have found his offensive line coach. Jake Thornton from Ole Miss is reportedly heading to Auburn. Thornton told Rebels he is leaving for AU, per David Johnson of 247Sports. Thornton was at Ole Miss for 2 seasons with no connection to the Freeze era in Oxford.
Marvin Burks Jr., 4-star Class of 2023 safety, flips commitment from Ole Miss to SEC East program
Marvin Burks Jr. is staying close to home after all. The blue-chip defensive back from St. Louis announced Sunday that he has flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Missouri. The big news was revealed on social media. Burks surprised recruiting experts when he chose Ole Miss over Mizzou for...
Crossover Podcast | It's portal day in America and Ole Miss football is very busy
David Johnson and Ben Garrett add to all the portal talk surrounding the Ole Miss football program, the coaching carosel + feelings on the Tax Act Texas Bowl...
Picayune Maroon Tide celebrates second straight Gold Ball
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — If Picayune was to win its second straight gold ball, the Maroon Tide would have to take down West Point for the second straight year, and that’s exactly what the Maroon Tide did on Friday night. Picayune overcame an early 14-3 deficit, led by 5A...
Gulfport Admirals head football coach stepping down
After five years as head coach of the Gulfport football team, John Archie is stepping down. Today, the high school announced Archie has coached his last game, but will continue to serve the Admirals full time in the role of assistant principal. In his final season as head man, he...
All-state football team selections announced
Players from Southaven, DeSoto Central, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant are mentioned on the Mississippi High School Football Coaches All-State teams announced during the state championships this weekend in Hattiesburg. All-state teams were selected in voting by the coaches across the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of...
Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games
Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
Pascagoula community mourns after the passing of Coach Lee Tingle
Some heavy news out of Pascagoula over the weekend, Coach Lee Tingle passed away from a rare brain disease at the age of 52. A Resurrection Catholic baseball coach and beloved Pascagoula community member, Tingle was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease less than two months ago. Tingle was born and...
Fast Start Proves Too Much for Men’s Basketball at Memphis, 68-57
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (Release) Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15...
Lomax shines and propels Tigers' payback bid against Rebels
Kermit Davis and the Ole Miss Rebels traveled north for Saturday's game in hopes of stealing back-to-back match-ups against the Memphis Tigers. Last season, Ole Miss came away with a 67-63 over Memphis at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. But Memphis wanted revenge. Played in front of a raucous, white-cladded 13,000-plus crowd of Memphis fans, this year's battle of I-55 came down to a dominant first-half stretch from Penny Hardaway's team, with the Tigers grabbing a crucial resume win over Ole Miss 68-57.
Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church
Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago
A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
Dismembered body found in Pearl River County Saturday
According to our media partner the Sun Herald, a dismembered body was found in Pearl River County on Saturday morning. Deputies responded to an area on Burge and Reyer Road after receiving a call about human remains. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the body was identified as a...
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wedding bells are ringing, but not at the chapel. Lakeview Nursing Center holding the first marriage ceremony for two of their residents. 79-year-old James Lawson and 75-year-old Raliene Jones tied the knot Friday afternoon. Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
Coldwater MS authorities seek suspect who escaped custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for bringing a gun to a basketball game in Coldwater, Mississippi is now on the run and police need your help finding him. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. is a wanted man after he escaped from police custody and has not been seen or heard from […]
Janus, Former Mississippi Lawmaker, Dies of Cancer at 55
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009....
Ocean Springs city leaders are talking annexation. Here’s where they’re looking to grow.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs wants to expands its boundaries. Next Tuesday, aldermen will be asked to approve an ordinance that starts the annexation process for two areas of unincorporated Jackson County. Part of the proposed annexation plan would bring Ocean Springs High School inside the city limits....
