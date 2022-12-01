ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police investigating after two people shot near Lee elementary school in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured right next to Lee elementary school on Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to 155 Talbot Ave in Dorchester just after 3 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
LONDONDERRY, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man associated with Mexican drug cartel admits to trafficking fentanyl across the state

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man associated with the CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion) drug cartel has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Josue Rivera Rodriguez, a/k/a “Bori,” of Holyoke, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6, 2023. Rodriguez was arrested and charged in April 2021.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Police say driver of fatal Worcester crash fled police after pointing airsoft gun at people

A rollover crash in Worcester Saturday occurred after the driver threatened a pedestrian with a gun and then fled police. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Worcester police officers responded to Water Street after receiving a report of an assault with a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the department. They learned that two men had been walking on the street when a Toyota Highlander drove past them and almost hit them.
WORCESTER, MA
YAHOO!

Man wanted for attempted murder in Massachusetts arrested at Pelham plaza

Dec. 3—A man wanted for attempted murder in Massachusetts was arrested Friday in a plaza in Pelham, police said. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Mass., was charged with being a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges out of the Bay State, including armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
PELHAM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy