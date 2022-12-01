BOSTON – A Massachusetts man associated with the CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion) drug cartel has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Josue Rivera Rodriguez, a/k/a “Bori,” of Holyoke, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6, 2023. Rodriguez was arrested and charged in April 2021.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO