Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for robbing three stores on Christmas Eve
A Dracut man was sentenced in federal court in Boston after robbing three conveniences stored in Lowell and Tewksbury on Christmas Eve in 2020.
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road.
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
Massachusetts, New England grocery stores ranked by consumer nonprofit
BOSTON — For the first time in four years, Boston Consumers' Checkbook is out with its grocery store rankings, and once again, the nonprofit watchdog group says there's a clear New England winner. A pound of Land O Lakes salted butter looks the same no matter what grocery store...
Trial starts for Ali Jaafar, Yousef Jaafar, accused of $21 million lottery fraud
A jury trial for a Watertown father and son charged with cashing thousands of lottery tickets in what officials described as a multi-million dollar state lottery fraud scheme kicked off Monday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Opening statements were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the case...
Boston Woman Arrested For Summer Drunken Boat Crash In New Hampshire: Police
A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was arrested this week in connection with a boat crash that occurred this summer causing herself and one other person to be hospitalized, authorities said. Ivonne Pena, of Boston, was charged with two felonies: reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated after being arrested on Monday,...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 132 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,392-square-foot home on Main Street in Blackstone that sold for $380,000.
Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck In Central Mass
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say starte…
Boston Police investigating after two people shot near Lee elementary school in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured right next to Lee elementary school on Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to 155 Talbot Ave in Dorchester just after 3 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
2 charged with kidnapping after Massachusetts man found dead in their Lowell home
LOWELL, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are accused of restraining and holding a man against his will after he was found dead inside their Lowell home, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell police Supt. Barry Golner said Michael Burke and Samantha Perry,...
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of December 4, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Massachusetts man associated with Mexican drug cartel admits to trafficking fentanyl across the state
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man associated with the CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion) drug cartel has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Josue Rivera Rodriguez, a/k/a “Bori,” of Holyoke, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6, 2023. Rodriguez was arrested and charged in April 2021.
Police say driver of fatal Worcester crash fled police after pointing airsoft gun at people
A rollover crash in Worcester Saturday occurred after the driver threatened a pedestrian with a gun and then fled police. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Worcester police officers responded to Water Street after receiving a report of an assault with a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the department. They learned that two men had been walking on the street when a Toyota Highlander drove past them and almost hit them.
Fall River Family of 5 Living in Camper After House Fire Left Them Homeless [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. Every holiday season, Fun 107 teams up with The United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. These families have seen hardship and have experienced heartache, and they need a helping hand. Thanks to heartfelt nominations, we have...
Massachusetts enacted its most ambitious housing law in decades. Now the hard part is enforcing it.
John Gollinger is scrambling. Two months ago, Gollinger, the executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority, learned that the state is cutting its contribution to his budget next year by more than $300,000. That will almost certainly mean a reduction in services for people who live in public housing in...
Woburn bank teller Gina Rogers sentenced to 3 years of probation for stealing $64K
A Tewksbury woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $64,000 in deposits from a bank in Woburn where she worked as a teller, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s Office said. Gina Rogers, 46, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Massachusetts arrested at Pelham plaza
Dec. 3—A man wanted for attempted murder in Massachusetts was arrested Friday in a plaza in Pelham, police said. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Mass., was charged with being a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges out of the Bay State, including armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
