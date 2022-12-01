ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'

A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
More details released about Calhoun County shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two calls of shots fired early Friday morning. TPD says the first call came in around 12:13 a.m. of a shooting at the University Courtyard Apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Adams Street. A Watch Commander with TPD says no one was injured, but couldn’t provide any other details.
