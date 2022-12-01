Read full article on original website
LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'
A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
WCTV
Tallahassee community holds prayer vigil for victims of FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee community is still reeling from a weekend shooting at a FAMU basketball court that left one young man dead and four others injured. Friday about 50 people returned to that scene for a prayer vigil to honor the victims. One of those was Nyasia...
WCTV
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
WCTV
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
WCTV
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
TPD makes second arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball courts
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday that it made a second arrest in connection to the fatal shooting incident that occurred at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University.
New case management court meeting set for man accused of killing MaKayla Bryant
A new case management hearing is being set for the winter of 2023 for Khalil Ogilvie, the man accused of fatally shooting MaKayla Bryant.
WCTV
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
WCTV
Police review board votes unanimously to support member after call for removal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A member of Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board received unanimous support from her peers last week as she faced a call for her removal from the local police union. In a Monday press release, the CPRB affirmed its support for Taylor Biro, noting the board...
More details released about Calhoun County shooting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
WALB 10
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
Cannon found not guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting on W. Pensacola St.
A verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of a man accused of being involved in a mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in October.
WCTV
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
WCTV
Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61, of Tallahassee, Florida, with racketeering. The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. According to the indictment, between in or about December 2015, and...
WCTV
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
Update: Accident occurs on I-10 on Monroe Street in Leon County
A crash has occurred Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Leon County.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two calls of shots fired early Friday morning. TPD says the first call came in around 12:13 a.m. of a shooting at the University Courtyard Apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Adams Street. A Watch Commander with TPD says no one was injured, but couldn’t provide any other details.
