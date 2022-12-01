Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Rollover Accident in Lafayette County
A rollover accident occurred in Lafayette County Sunday around 7pm. Belmont Fire and EMS responded to HIghway 126 in Elk Grove Township for a one vehicle rollover crash. 56 year old Julie McGuire of Monroe was traveling north on Highway 126 in a 2018 Jeep when she crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. McGuire denied EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. McGuire was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle and Operating Left of Center.
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls. It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets. Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.
WIFR
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation by Winnebago County Narcotics officers led to a major drug bust Friday in Rockford. The unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Genoa Street. Officers claim they seized nearly 9,000 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 3,000 grams...
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Death investigation in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a scene in Winnebago County. It happened this morning in the 3700 block of S Meridian. Initial reports are saying a person was found deceased in/near a nearby shed. Sources told us the police are investigating this as a death investigation. WCSO is investigating department. If they...
WIFR
Rockford woman hospitalized after gun left unattended
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a gun left unattended in a home resulted in one woman being hospitalized. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 in 700 block of Belmont Boulevard. Officers say a 6-year-old boy found the gun inside the home and discharged the weapon,...
WIFR
Deputies investigating “suspicious death” on Meridian Rd. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600....
6-year-old Rockford boy shoots woman, two arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were charged after a six-year-old got his hands on a gun and shot a woman. Officers responded to the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They were told when they arrived that a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Two Stabbing Victims in Rockford
Like usual, we sit on a story hoping for TRANSPARENCY. Winnebago County has the worst transparency ever I swear…. Officials have not released any information. So we are just going to post the information that HAS been provided to us. Sources are reporting 2 stabbing victims this morning. It is...
Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block...
MyStateline.com
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. 8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place...
Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beloit residents face over 20 charges after search
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Beloit face more than 20 charges combined after a search in Beloit, officials stated Friday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit searched a property on the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police investigate multiple shots fired reports in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated multiple reports of shots fired in downtown early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 300 block of North Frances Street just after 2:20 a.m. Police said no injuries or property damage was found. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
fortatkinsononline.com
Delavan woman, 92, drives into Madison Avenue building
A 92-year-old woman from Delavan was cited Sunday for operating without a license after driving her vehicle into the front of a store, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Police Department. Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. The woman, who was...
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating after someone reportedly fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon.
Rockford area flu cases higher than expected, experts say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials are urging people to take the necessary steps to steer clear of viruses. It is “National Influenza Vaccination Week,” but another holiday is approaching, which means more gatherings. Winnebago County health leaders said that this is the second week that numbers have trended upwards. There were 531 cases of […]
WIFR
Bicyclist identified in fatal and alleged DUI crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 43-year-old Bernard Sawtelle has been identified as the victim that was killed in a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Brooke Rd. in Rockford. Sawtelle was riding his bicycle before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when a pickup truck struck him and became trapped...
Body recovered from Fox River in Carpentersville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Algonquin police said a body was recovered from the Fox River in northwest suburban Carpentersville. Police said crews are on the scene on Bolz and Williams roads. No further details have been released.
nbc15.com
One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
