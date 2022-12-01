ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

1017thepoint.com

TEEN ARRESTED AFTER KINSEY STREET SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond teen was in custody Tuesday morning after shots were fired at a home in the 200 block of Kinsey Street Monday night. 18-year-old Nicholas Combs has been charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. The shooting happened at around 7 o’clock. Two hours later, a victim walked into Reid Health with a gunshot wound to the hand. Investigators searched an attic for a weapon. Other details of the shooting have not been released, and there’s no word on the condition of the victim.
RICHMOND, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Sentencing hearing for murder suspect

TROY – Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, heard testimonies regarding a Troy man who is accused of murdering his roommate in April 2022 during a sentencing hearing on Monday, Dec. 5. Sean Christopher Higgins, 26, of Troy, was charged with aggravated murder, gross...
TROY, OH
wktn.com

18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County

WHIO Dayton

Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County

VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
VERSAILLES, OH
WRTV

Ex-Muncie police officer convicted

Former Muncie Police Officer Chase Winkle is now a convicted man after admitting in court Monday to using excessive force on suspects and writing false reports in an attempt to cover it up.
MUNCIE, IN
hometownstations.com

WHAS 11

1017thepoint.com

LEWISBURG POLICE LOOK TO IDENTIFY, ARREST BANK ROBBER

(Lewisburg, OH)--Police in Lewisburg are working to identify and arrest a bank robber. A man entered the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street at just before noon on Saturday and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was ever displayed. The suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 30’s with a mustache, goatee, and glasses. No one was hurt.
LEWISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home

DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
DAYTON, OH
WISH-TV

Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department. At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member. Upon their arrival,...
BATESVILLE, IN

