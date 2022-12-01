Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trial date set for man accused of killing Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND — The trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year has been set. Phillip Lee, 47, is set for trial on March 7, 2023, according to online court records. Lee has been accused of shooting Officer Seara Burton,...
Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana
TROY — New details are being revealed in the murder of a Troy man as a judge contemplates the sentence for the man who admitted to killing him. Sean Higgins appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing, where prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out information for a judge in their process of determining his sentence.
1017thepoint.com
TEEN ARRESTED AFTER KINSEY STREET SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond teen was in custody Tuesday morning after shots were fired at a home in the 200 block of Kinsey Street Monday night. 18-year-old Nicholas Combs has been charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. The shooting happened at around 7 o’clock. Two hours later, a victim walked into Reid Health with a gunshot wound to the hand. Investigators searched an attic for a weapon. Other details of the shooting have not been released, and there’s no word on the condition of the victim.
miamivalleytoday.com
Sentencing hearing for murder suspect
TROY – Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, heard testimonies regarding a Troy man who is accused of murdering his roommate in April 2022 during a sentencing hearing on Monday, Dec. 5. Sean Christopher Higgins, 26, of Troy, was charged with aggravated murder, gross...
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
wktn.com
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a break-in at a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood-covered floors Monday morning. Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Eaton woman accused of drowning own grandmother indicted on murder charges
EATON — An Eaton woman accused of killing her own grandmother will face criminal charges after a Preble County grand jury handed-up an indictment in the case Monday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eaton woman accused of killing grandmother transported to mental health facility. Heidi Matheny, 35, was indicted by a Preble...
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County
VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include: Attempted murder, […]
Ex-Muncie police officer convicted
Former Muncie Police Officer Chase Winkle is now a convicted man after admitting in court Monday to using excessive force on suspects and writing false reports in an attempt to cover it up.
hometownstations.com
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
UPDATE: 85-year-old Brookville man identified after fatal crash
BROOKVILLE — Troopers have identified a man who died after a crash in Brookville Monday evening. Around 5 p.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Arlington Road to reports of a car into a pole, according to Sergeant Bradley Hess with Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hess said...
WHAS 11
Police: Indiana woman stabbed, strangled by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Police said a woman had to be flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was allegedly stabbed and strangled by her son at her apartment in Batesville on Thursday. One of Heather Mulcahy's family members asked police to check on her at her home in the...
Man sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for 2019 Thanksgiving Day murder
DAYTON — A man convicted of shooting at multiple people and killing one on Thanksgiving Day will spend time in prison. D’Maughn Davion Moore, 27, was sentenced to serve at least 42 years after a shooting that took place on Nov. 28 2019. Last month, a jury found...
1017thepoint.com
LEWISBURG POLICE LOOK TO IDENTIFY, ARREST BANK ROBBER
(Lewisburg, OH)--Police in Lewisburg are working to identify and arrest a bank robber. A man entered the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street at just before noon on Saturday and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was ever displayed. The suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 30’s with a mustache, goatee, and glasses. No one was hurt.
13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home
DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
WISH-TV
Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department. At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member. Upon their arrival,...
