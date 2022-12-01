Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
17 players win more than $540,000 in 2nd Chance drawing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seventeen players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins for a total of $544,500 from Friday’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing by the Mississippi Lottery. The December 2 drawing included 17 eligible scratch-off games. Winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter: $100,000: won from a $5 Extreme Green scratch-off game […]
Woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi casino slot machine
It wasn’t the sound of Christmas bells, but the sound of a $1.1 million jackpot at a Mississippi casino that made one Alabama woman’s holiday weekend especially bright. The woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who...
Jackson Free Press
Janus, Former Mississippi Lawmaker, Dies of Cancer at 55
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009....
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Mississippi
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country recently opened another new restaurant location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi restaurant location in McComb.
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
WLOX
MDHS identifies more parties owing misspent TANF funds; reports Brett Favre has now repaid $1.1 million.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of parties allegedly connected to misspent TANF funds in Mississippi is growing. Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in the ongoing TANF funds litigation. Following months of discovery by MDHS legal counsel, the proposed amended complaint adds new defendants as parties, including:
wxxv25.com
12/5 – Brittany’s “Gloomy But Cool” Monday Evening Forecast
Low clouds and even some haze/light fog has been impacting the region outside of the light rain. The warm front retreated quickly and even by this morning was already north of the area and we are now in a WAA regime. This could set the stage for marine fog again, especially over coastal MS where the waters are in the lower and mid 60s with dewpoints approaching the upper 60s to near 70.
WLOX
Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?
Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
MDHS seeks to amend complaint to add parties receiving misspent TANF funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in ongoing litigation concerning TANF funds. MDHS is seeking to amend the complaint to include “all claims under the Mississippi Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act (UFTA), arising out of the same transaction or occurrence as […]
WLOX
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
WAPT
MDHS adds more names to civil lawsuit seeking to recover misspent TANF money
JACKSON, Miss. — Additional defendants have been added to the civil suit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which is seeking to recover $94 million in misspent welfare funds. MDHS amended its civil complaint this week after attorneys for the state agency spent months investigating. The following...
wxxv25.com
12/5 – Jeff Vorick’s “Warm, Humid Pattern Continues”
Visibility issues were widespread across South Mississippi this morning. A low cloud deck is still present across much of the area. Expect cloudy conditions and above-seasonal temperatures around 70 degrees today. There is a 20% chance of passing showers this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow morning will have more dense fog...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
wtva.com
More damaged homes reported across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - More homeowners have reported storm damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA published its second preliminary report on Friday, Dec. 2. In total, Lowndes County has reported damage to 29 homes and one public building. Oktibbeha County reported damage to one home. Choctaw County...
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with mayhem after police said he bit off another man's nose in an argument over golf
Bay St. Louis Police Department said when officers found the victim with ""with a disfiguring facial injury."
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
Twelve Mississippi hospitals earn ‘A’ rating from hospital safety group
The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for the fall of 2022, and 12 Mississippi hospitals – including the financially troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital – received an A rating. The grade, which is assigned to about 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year, is based on how hospitals and other health […]
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
Comments / 0