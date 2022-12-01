ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

17 players win more than $540,000 in 2nd Chance drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seventeen players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins for a total of $544,500 from Friday’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing by the Mississippi Lottery. The December 2 drawing included 17 eligible scratch-off games. Winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter: $100,000: won from a $5 Extreme Green scratch-off game […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Janus, Former Mississippi Lawmaker, Dies of Cancer at 55

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild

As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
COLUMBIA, MS
WLOX

MDHS identifies more parties owing misspent TANF funds; reports Brett Favre has now repaid $1.1 million.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of parties allegedly connected to misspent TANF funds in Mississippi is growing. Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in the ongoing TANF funds litigation. Following months of discovery by MDHS legal counsel, the proposed amended complaint adds new defendants as parties, including:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

12/5 – Brittany’s “Gloomy But Cool” Monday Evening Forecast

Low clouds and even some haze/light fog has been impacting the region outside of the light rain. The warm front retreated quickly and even by this morning was already north of the area and we are now in a WAA regime. This could set the stage for marine fog again, especially over coastal MS where the waters are in the lower and mid 60s with dewpoints approaching the upper 60s to near 70.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?

Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
WAPT

MDHS adds more names to civil lawsuit seeking to recover misspent TANF money

JACKSON, Miss. — Additional defendants have been added to the civil suit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which is seeking to recover $94 million in misspent welfare funds. MDHS amended its civil complaint this week after attorneys for the state agency spent months investigating. The following...
wxxv25.com

12/5 – Jeff Vorick’s “Warm, Humid Pattern Continues”

Visibility issues were widespread across South Mississippi this morning. A low cloud deck is still present across much of the area. Expect cloudy conditions and above-seasonal temperatures around 70 degrees today. There is a 20% chance of passing showers this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow morning will have more dense fog...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

More damaged homes reported across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - More homeowners have reported storm damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA published its second preliminary report on Friday, Dec. 2. In total, Lowndes County has reported damage to 29 homes and one public building. Oktibbeha County reported damage to one home. Choctaw County...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

