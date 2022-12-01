Low clouds and even some haze/light fog has been impacting the region outside of the light rain. The warm front retreated quickly and even by this morning was already north of the area and we are now in a WAA regime. This could set the stage for marine fog again, especially over coastal MS where the waters are in the lower and mid 60s with dewpoints approaching the upper 60s to near 70.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO