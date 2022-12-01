Read full article on original website
6 Gifts to Impress Even the Most Jaded of Tech Junkies
Tech junkies are almost impossible to shop for. They either have the latest and/or firm opinions on electronics of all stripes, there's no in-between. This guide is curated specifically for the rabid techie in your life – these products will impress even the most up-to-date gadgetry geek. From high-tech grooming products to a feature-laden robot vacuum, check out our top picks below.
These Are the Holiday-Ready Pajamas He’s Been Looking For
Fresh for #cozyvibes season, Tommy John has created an all-new Essential Pajama Set featuring a Short Sleeve Tee and Sleep Pant, purpose-built for holiday season lounging. The result is a buttery-soft duo that he’ll slip into every night – and not want to take off in the morning. Available in seven colors, the set is made with a tri-blend fabric designed for breathability and all-night comfort. The classic Crew Neck Tee features a relaxed fit with raglan sleeves, while the straight-leg Pants boast side pockets for cell phones or candy canes (or whatever). Crucially, Tommy John has added a touch of Spandex to the Tee and Pants, guaranteeing they'll move with his body and snap back into shape with each wash. Great for gifting – and, even better, for chilling – this Essential Pajama Set is a total score.
The Best New Knives & EDC of December 2022
The holiday season is officially in full swing, and that means most of us are looking for gifts for those we love. While you could probably get away with some old standards — socks for your brother, a tie for dad, a robe for mom, etc. — the everyday carry calendar remains chock-full of brand-spanking new releases that make for more unique offerings.
The Best Home Espresso Machines for Getting Your Caffeine Fix
So, you’ve gotten tired of spending five bucks every day for a latte from your favorite local coffee shop and have decided to take the plunge and buy a home espresso machine. Congratulations, that is indeed a big step. Compared to regular automatic drip coffee machines or the simpler-still pour-over coffee makers, espresso machines are expensive, complicated and, if we’re being honest, intimidating. It can be difficult to know where to start when shopping for one to set up on your kitchen counter, but this guide should make your journey a bit easier.
