ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

By Leah Mikulich
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAGII_0jTaZgW400
Image via Aqua.

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.

As Lead Sponsor, Aqua’s donation will support the completion of Share’s new 9,000-square-foot warehouse in Ridley Township and support ongoing operations to increase access to life-saving resources for residents.

“With food prices rising, we are seeing record numbers of people lining up outside our partner food pantries. Delaware County residents should not have to choose between paying their bills and buying food for their families,” said Share Food Program’s Delaware County Program Director Ellie Crowell. “We are so grateful to the Essential Foundation and Aqua for this critical funding and support of our efforts to help ensure our neighbors have greater access to nourishing and dignified food options and resources.”

Share—the largest hunger-relief organization in the region— last year became Delaware County’s lead agency for state and federal food distribution. As part of its operations, the organization leverages partnerships with local schools and pantries to carry out its mission of eradicating food insecurity by improving food distribution, education and advocacy.

The donation was presented by Essential Utilities Chairman and CEO Chris Franklin and Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca during a volunteer event at Share’s headquarters which brought together 30 employees to help package over 700 boxes of food, which are distributed to low-income senior citizens through the organization’s Senior Food Box Program.

“The Essential Foundation is thrilled to be the Delaware County Lead Sponsor for Share Food Program, this is such an important community resource that closely aligns with our mission of providing essential resources for life,” said Franklin. “It’s particularly significant because we are supporting the county where we were founded, where we’ve grown and where so many of our employees live and work. It’s a special moment for us to be able to provide such a large donation to help our neighbors in need.”

Aqua will also provide volunteer hours as well as technical expertise through participation on an advisory committee to support Share’s work in Delaware County. Additionally, Aqua employees will have an opportunity to learn more about food insecurity and the impact they are making.

“I am so impressed by the work Share employees, volunteers and donors do to help those facing food insecurity in the communities we serve,” said Lucca. “I am proud to sponsor this organization.”

Learn more about Aqua.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Mall is Working with a Local Nonprofit to Gather Food for Those in Need This Holiday Season

One of Bucks County’s most popular malls has begun working with a nonprofit to help those who are in need this holiday season. The Neshaminy Mall, located in Bensalem, is working with United Way off Bucks and Boscov’s to collected food for those who are facing food insecurity this winter. The donations will be disbursed to those who need it the most.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
GLEN MILLS, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
MALVERN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Government Building Celebrates Fallen Officers With Special ‘Blue Light’ Wreath for the Holidays

The recently-installed decoration honors fallen law enforcement officials. One of Bucks County’s most important government buildings is celebrating its fallen heroes with a holiday wreath adorning its interior. Jeff Werner wrote about the memorial decoration for the Doylestown Patch. The Bucks County Administration Building, located in Doylestown, is has...
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy