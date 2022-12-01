Read full article on original website
Nonprofit That Provides Scholarships to Families of Fallen Military Members Expands Its Mission
Folds of Honor, a national nonprofit with a local chapter encompassing Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey that provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members, is expanding its mission. The organization will now serve America’s first responders, including police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.
