National Smoothie Chain to Open Their Next Location in a Busy Part of Quakertown

The new smoothie spot will give Bucks County residents a great option for healthy food.

A popular smoothie chain will be opening there latest location in Bucks County, in the midst of one town’s busiest area. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new shop for WFMZ 69 News.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be opening their latest location in Quakertown. It will be situated at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township.

For those looking for a healthier alternative when going out to eat, or those who are looking for a quick snack, the smoothie franchise something for everyone.

“Today’s consumers need an escape more than ever, and they seek out healthier food options that make them happy,” a message on the franchising page reads. “We continue to share the craveability of the tropics and satisfy the tastes of our health-conscious guests.”

This while be one of the franchise’s several locations in Bucks County. With an influx of healthy people moving into the area, spots like this are bound to be a hit, especially in the warmer months.

