Organizers of Fallsington Donation Drive Looking for Clothes, Other Items for the Warmer Months to Come

A recent donation drive is helping to gather essentials for those in need, especially items that will be of help as the weather warms up. Damon C. Williams wrote about the recent drive in the Bucks County Courier Times.

The Bob and Betty’s Stuff the Bus donation drive, which is held in Falls Township, is being helped by local women Helen Irene and Carline Feldmann, Irene started her own drive, which she refers to as Betty’s Blessed Bus, a mini-bus that is collecting items for the warmer weather. The bus is named after her mother.

“We have a lot of passion for helping people,” Irvine said. “My mom started this years ago when we were growing up, and we have a lot of soldiers in the community who help us with resources.”

The bus is collecting items for the winter months as well. Boots and blankets have been collected, as well as other essentials for those who are facing homelessness throughout the year.

