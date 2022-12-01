Read full article on original website
Berks County ballot recount petitions get first day in court
A Berks County judge will soon determine whether election officials need to perform a hand recount in 30 precincts, at the request of the Berks County Republican Committee. The county hasn’t certified midterm election results because of the committee’s petitions due to two petitions filed by the committee. They claim voting machines switched votes from Republican to Democratic candidates, based on anecdotes from voters. They did not allege any specific fraud.
At least 2 Pennsylvania counties fail to certify election results by deadline
Monday was the deadline for Pennsylvania to certify its election results from last month’s midterm elections, but requests for recounts in multiple counties – and accusations of voter disenfranchisement in one – are delaying the process. In a statement to WITF, Department of State officials said counties...
Immigrant detention center in Berks County will close
For more than a decade, the center had been one of three places where U.S. immigration enforcement would detain families with children. The federal government is shutting down the Berks County Residential Center that has been the subject of many protests by immigration advocacy groups. It’s ending its contract with...
Moms for Liberty urge restrictions on reading materials, training in Nazareth Area School District
White privilege and the rights of LGBTQ students were the subjects of debate again at last week’s Nazareth Area School Board meeting. Members of the newly-formed Moms for Liberty Northampton chapter are pushing for the district to adopt policies that would restrict classroom materials and library books, and ban transgender athletes from playing on teams that align with their gender identity.
