Bucks County, PA

Foundations Community Partnership Seeks Applicants for Grants Helping Nonprofits, Students of All Ages

By John Fey
 5 days ago
Image via Foundations Community Partnership

The nonprofit provided grants for students of all ages in the area.

Foundations Community Partnership is working to ensure that eligible nonprofits and students can benefit from available grants.

The organization is now accepting applications from eligible nonprofits for its General Operating Support Grant cycle (GOS). In addition, FCP’s acclaimed Summer Youth Corps program (SYC) is accepting applications from college students for a paid internship experience with a non-profit organization serving Bucks County.

The nonprofit’s GOS Grant was first awarded in 2020 to give nonprofits flexibility in pursuing their goals as they see fit, and to build a strong and sustainable infrastructure to provide programs and services that will have the greatest impact on Bucks County’s children, young adults, and families. Eligible nonprofits can submit a Letter of Intent by Jan. 15, 2023.

Like GOS, the nonprofit’s SYC program is currently accepting applications from students entering their second or third year of college and residing in Bucks County. The program provides a 10-week service-learning placement with select non-profit organizations serving Bucks County and the opportunity to earn college credits.

Interns use both academic and social skills to address community needs and solve problems in the real world, benefiting their host agencies and clients. Since 2008, 191 SYC interns contributed 55,008 service hours at 38 nonprofits.

To apply for the 2023 program, which runs from May 30 to Aug. 4, students should e-mail a resume to info@fcpartnership.org.

Learn more about the grants at Foundations Community Partnership.

BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

